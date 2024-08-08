How Is Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2’s Círdan Connected to Elrond?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘s second season is about to introduce a major Elven character: Círdan. So, who is the Rings of Power Season 2’s Círdan, and how is he connected to another Elf heavyweight, Elrond?

The Rings of Power Season 2’s Círdan, Explained

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s original Lord of the Rings canon, Círdan is a wise Elven shipwright and a major player in Middle-earth’s history. When Elrond tries and fails to get Isildur to cast the One Ring into Mount Doom, Círdan is there pleading alongside him. When Gandalf first arrives on the scene, Círdan gives him a Ring of Power, Narya, correctly predicting that he’ll play a big part in Sauron’s downfall. And when the dark lord’s forces cause a centuries-long ruckus in the North, Círdan and the Elves under his command are there on the front lines, fighting the good fight. Oh, and he’s the Master of the Grey Havens, too. So yeah, Círdan’s a big deal, even if his page count in the Lord of the Rings itself is pretty low.

Does any of the above apply to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Yep, the show’s version of Círdan seemingly shares his book counterpart’s characterization and backstory. That said, Prime Video’s official bio for Círdan also indicates that The Rings of Power will add a teacher/student dimension to his interactions with Elrond. Here’s what the bio says: “Círdan the Shipwright is Master of the Grey Havens and a font of wisdom even among the High Elves. An expert ship-builder, Círdan is also the original bearer of Narya, one of the three Elven Rings of Power designed by Celebrimbor. In Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, he also serves as a mentor to Elrond.”

Is Círdan in the Lord of the Rings Movies?

Yes, Círdan is in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy – but if you blink, you’ll miss him. The legendary shipwright makes two ultra-brief cameos, during The Fellowship of the Ring‘s prologue and The Return of the King‘s epilogue. In both films, he’s portrayed by actor Michael Elsworth.

None of Jackson’s movies touches on Círdan’s off-screen exploits. Heck, nobody even identifies him by name! As such, his connection to Elrond, Gandalf, and other characters – not to mention his overall significance to the wider narrative – is missing.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 29, 2024.

