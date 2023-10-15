Lords of the Fallen: How to Free the Tortured Prisoner in Skyrest Bridge

There are multiple NPC quest lines in Lords of the Fallen, some with more obfuscated solutions than others. If you found the Tortured Prisoner and want to know how to free them in Lords of the Fallen, it requires finding a specific item. Thankfully, it isn’t far from their cell.

Where to Find the Tortured Prisoner in Lords of the Fallen

In the hub part of Skyrest Bridge in Lords of the Fallen, there’s an area straight across from the vestige that’s only accessible after using the Skyrest key. One thing you find in there is a tortured prisoner locked in a cell. They can’t speak, probably due to their Saw-inspired helmet covering part of their mouth, and even in the Umbral there’s no way to get into their cell. So how do you free them?

How to Free the Tortured Prisoner in LotF

First, go into the Umbral. From the prisoner, go down the spiral staircase and sown the walkway. You’ll see a ladder on your right, and if you climb it, there’s a door that needs you to Soul Flay three things to open it.

You can follow the blue veins to find each of them. The first is easily seen on the wall to the right of the door you want to open. You can Soul Flay it from the walkway.

For the second, while still on the bridge, go toward the spiral staircase and look under the bridge. Use Soul Flay to pull the platform over, jump down, and Soul Flay the thing in the wall. Then Soul Flay the opposite side to pull the platform back and go up the ladder.

The third is accessible by going up the spiral stairs, finding a break in the railing, and rolling onto the structure in the center. Go around to the other side, look up, and Soul Fly to break the last lock on the door. While this is the easiest way to do them, these locks can be done in any order.

Go back down, and behind the now open door is the item Searing Accusation. It’s an infernal catalyst requiring eighteen Inferno to use, a spell power of one hundred, and four spell slots.

If you’re not interested in an inferno catalyst or have a better one, at any point you can go back up the stairs and talk to the tortured prisoner. They still can’t speak, but when you talk to them, you’ll get the option to give them Searing Accusation. They’ll say something you can’t understand but they sound excited. Go to the Vestige, rest, and return to find their cell open with them gone and their helmet where they sat. The Tortured Prisoner’s Head Cage offers decent protection against fire and wither. You should get it as early as possible since later helmets outclass it in every category.

Be aware that when you give the prisoner Searing Accusation, it will remove it from your inventory, so only give it to them when you’re ready to part with it.

Where the Tortured Prisoner Goes After Being Freed

After you free them, you can find them outside Pieta’s boss arena. They’re an inferno merchant who also sells the starting weapon for the Pyric Cultist.

If you have the Giant Eye from beating the Spurned Progeny, you’ll get a prompt to hand it over. If you do, you’ll get more dialog and you’ll get the item Searing Accusation back. Once you rest, they’ll move to the center of the arena for the Spurned Progeny battle. You can take the Upper Mining District visage to quickly get there. When you find them, they’ll have a few more things to sell and some more dialog.

If you’re looking for more on the title, check out our pick for the best early game Vigor farming spots in Lords of the Fallen.



