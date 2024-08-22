Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 99 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Low Tide in Twilight is one of the most popular manhwa series in the BL genre, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and time of Low Tide in Twilight chapter 99.

When Does Low Tide in Twilight Chapter 99 Release?

Low Tide in Twilight chapter 99 will release on Aug. 29, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

This series follows a weekly release schedule, though author Euja has been known to take frequent breaks at the last minute. That being said, we’ve been on a bit of a roll with the weekly releases for the past month or so, so assuming that there are no breaks this time around, we should get chapter 99 on the 29th.

I’ve also included a few different timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will become available in your region:

Timezone Release Date USA – East Coast Aug. 29, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Aug. 29, 8 a.m. PT Europe Aug. 29, 5 p.m. CET Australia Aug. 30, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Aug. 30, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Low Tide in Twilight?

As always, Low Tide in Twilight will get updated on manhwa platforms Lezhin and Bomtoon. It’s worth noting that Bomtoon is a Korean platform, so if you’re more comfortable with an English-accessible platform, you’ll have better luck with Lezhin instead.

The story of Low Tide in Twilight primarily revolves around Euihyun and Taeju, who develop a very intense relationship after the latter saves the former from committing suicide. There’s plenty of drama that ensues though, and things are certainly not at all smooth-sailing for the attractive couple.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date for Low Tide in Twilight chapter 99.

