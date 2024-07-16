Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience Release Window, Plot, and More

From K-Pop acts headlining music festivals like Coachella to selling millions of records worldwide, it’s safe to say that K-Pop has grown beyond South Korea to become a global phenomenon. Here are the details for Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience, including the release window and plot of the series.

What Is the Release Window for Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience?

While no specific release date, or even month, has currently been disclosed for Made in Korea, though the series has been announced to premiere sometime in Summer 2024. The series is slated to air through BBC One and BBC iPlayer, two platforms primarily geared for British audiences. There has been no confirmation how American audiences will legally be able to view or stream the series when it makes its eventual premiere.

Made in Korea is set to run for six episodes, with the series made in association with the South Korean entertainment companies SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment America. Made in Korea is produced by Moon & Back Media, part of the creative team behind other music reality competition shows like The X Factor.

What Is the Plot of Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience?

Made in Korea follows five recruits from around the United Kingdom who enroll in a 100-day training program to become the next major boy band primed for the global stage. The rigorous training regimen that the participants undergo includes intense dance choreography, extensive vocal lessons, instruction on how to carry themselves in the public eye, and general life coaching. Each week, the group’s progress is evaluated by Hee Jun Yoon, a veteran in the K-Pop scene who has helped mentor and guide various musical acts for decades.

The series is set to be one of the first that goes behind closed doors with the normally secretive SM Entertainment, which has launched over 100 successful musical acts. Made in Korea comes as the Korean Wave, the international popularity of K-Pop, continues to build, with acts like BTS and Blackpink experiencing enormous success worldwide. Made in Korea gives the lucky five participants a chance to join in with the growing pop movement before global audiences.

