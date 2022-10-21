It’s that time of the month again: Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will join the Nintendo 64 library of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack together on a release date of November 2, 2022. Developed by Hudson Soft, Mario Party and Mario Party 2 originally launched on Nintendo 64 in 1999 and 2000 respectively in North America, and now the parties can begin anew. In North America, this is notably the first time since the NSO Expansion Pack tier launched that more than one Nintendo 64 game is joining the service at the same time.

As you probably know, the Mario Party franchise entails going around digital board game maps with friends, family, or NPCs and engaging in a variety of silly but usually fun minigames. To see it all in action, check out the announcement trailer for Mario Party and Mario Party 2 joining Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack below.

Last week, Pilotwings 64 joined Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, bringing thrilling aerial gameplay and challenges (and a broken Birdman level, apparently). Several more Nintendo 64 games have been announced to be coming into 2023, including Mario Party 3 and GoldenEye 007. And last month, Beyond Oasis, Earthworm Jim, and Alisia Dragoon joined the Sega Genesis library of Switch Online + Expansion Pack. So, if you subscribe to the Expansion Pack tier, you have plenty of games to play until Mario Party and Mario Party 2 join Nintendo Switch Online this November.