Marvel Rivals has several ways for players to prove just how good they are. There’s, of course, Competitive mode, which pits the best of the best against each other, and Proficiency Ranks for individual characters. However, the most mysterious thing is account level. Here’s Marvel Rivals’ max level cap, explained.

What Is the Max Level Cap in Marvel Rivals?

Unlike Competitive mode, which asks you to win matches in order to raise your rank, all it takes for you to level up is to play the game. You will notice your account level rise the more you play, as XP is awarded after every match. However, because it takes more and more XP to level up each time, there’s a bit of confusion around the max level.

Marvel Rivals players took to forums like Reddit shortly after the game’s release to try to figure out just how high it goes. At one point, the going theory was that the max level was 50, but that was quickly disproven when one player reached level 51 and the XP bar failed to disappear. In the weeks since that, players have hit level 60, and at least one person believes they came up against someone who was in the 70s.

Unfortunately, due to how difficult it is to hit those higher levels, the max level cap in Marvel Rivals remains a mystery. However, a TikTok making the rounds attempts to disprove that notion, revealing that the real level cap is 100. Posted by user alevik26, the video shows that their account is at level 100 and features a message next to the feat that says, “Max Level.” The XP bar is also full, seemingly proving that there’s no way for them to go any higher.

Of course, the comments are full of people doubting that the contents of the video are real. It would take a ridiculous amount of hours to hit that level, and with the game only being out a couple of months, it’s hard to believe anyone had all that free time. Well, alevik26 posted a follow-up that showed off their stats, including over 600 hours played and 31 characters in Lord Proficiency.

Those numbers seem to line up with the amount of time it would take to hit level 100, so it’s possible that alevik26 just beat everyone to the punch by hitting the max level first. However, it’s just as likely that the video is fake, and alevik26 is hoping to get more eyes on their account. Either way, it’s only a matter of time before a good chunk of the playerbase puts in enough hours to hit that milestone and figure out whether level 100 is as far as Marvel Rivals goes.

And that’s the max level cap in Marvel Rivals, explained. If you’re looking for more, here are counters for all of the characters in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

