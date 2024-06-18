Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Takes Us for a New Ride

The latest Nintendo Direct brought us some of the most exciting news yet in a month filled with announcements, with one of them being the return of the Marvel vs. Capcom series with Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics, a new compilation of the classic-era Marvel titles.

Recommended Videos

Scheduled for release later this year, this new title brings that ’90s energy back in full force with arcade titles such as Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, X-Men vs Street Fighter, and more. The games are all ported into the Nintendo Switch and other modern platforms, allowing even some online action.

Image via Nintendo

If you feel like you’re not good enough, don’t worry. Better training modes are now implemented so you can at least bring some challenge to your opponents. All games also feature a Museum feature, which lets players listen to their timeless soundtracks and enjoy the many titles’ concept art. Not only fighting games are included, but we also have things such as The Punisher beat’em up game in here.

Fighting Collection is a very similar game to Marvel vs. Capcom Origins, which also brought some of these older Arcade titles to modern audiences. However, while Origins only gave us two titles, this new compilation brings a total of seven different titles to Nintendo’s handheld console, making it the perfect compilation for everything Arcade and Marvel to this date.

The Marvel vs. Capcom series hasn’t received a new title in a good while, with the most recent installment being Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, which received mixed receptions due to various changes in gameplay and a somewhat bland story mode. No announcements for the series have been made since then, so getting this new ride is definitely an unexpected surprise.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will be available for Nintendo Switch, Playstation and PC on 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy