Everything To Know About Marvel’s 2025 ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Before Premiere

A new animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is coming to Disney! The series follows Peter Parker before he became known as Spider-Man.

Recommended Videos

And if you’re a fan of the original Spider-Man, then you might want to tune in because the animated series is gearing up to tell the story in a style that will celebrate the character’s early comic book roots.

The new series was originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year and was first announced at a Disney+ Day in November 2021. The concept was to continue with multiple seasons and have each new season be a different school year. Jeff Trammell was asked to develop the series after pitching a different animated project to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and animation head Brad Winderbaum. Spider-Man: Freshman Year was ultimately renamed Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in December 2023, and now even more exciting things are to come!

During a podcast episode of The Movie Podcast, Winderbaum noted that the series isn’t just getting one season but has already been green-lit for three more seasons. He also noted that he is meeting with Trammell soon to hear the pitch.

“I also have, by the way, I’ve now read all the scripts for season 2. We’re halfway through the animatics, like it is what Jeff is building brick by brick in this show starts to pay off,” Winderbaum said, adding, “You feel it in season one and grow connected to these characters so that when everything starts to lock into place and payoff by the end of the season, I don’t know about you guys but I feel it in my soul and it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons.”

“We’re also green-lit for season 3 so in a couple weeks I’m gonna hear his pitch for the third season of the show, and I’m like a fan. I cannot wait,” he said.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is greenlit through Season 3! Marvel Studios’ Brad Winderbaum says he’s meeting with @MrJeffTrammell soon to hear the pitch.



Scripts for Season 2 are also done and animatics are halfway finished.



Full interview Tuesday on #TheMoviePodcast pic.twitter.com/j3xpINfxOJ — The Movie Podcast (@TheMoviePodcast) January 26, 2025

Many fans took to Reddit to react to the news, with one fan writing, “I’m pleasantly surprised, after they changed the title I thought it was gonna be a one and done, if they were abandoning the presumed “sophomore year, etc” concept.”

“Damn. Greenlighting 3 seasons before the first has even released is a bold move. This show better be good,” another fan wrote.

“Great! Totally down to let this show build,” a third fan excitedly stated.

How can I watch ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman will be available to watch on Disney+.

When can I watch ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 29.

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Trailer

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy