Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Peter attends school in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Category:
Movies & TV

Everything To Know About Marvel’s 2025 ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Before Premiere

The new series premieres on January 29!
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 08:47 am

A new animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is coming to Disney! The series follows Peter Parker before he became known as Spider-Man.

Recommended Videos

And if you’re a fan of the original Spider-Man, then you might want to tune in because the animated series is gearing up to tell the story in a style that will celebrate the character’s early comic book roots.

The new series was originally titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year and was first announced at a Disney+ Day in November 2021. The concept was to continue with multiple seasons and have each new season be a different school year. Jeff Trammell was asked to develop the series after pitching a different animated project to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and animation head Brad Winderbaum. Spider-Man: Freshman Year was ultimately renamed Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in December 2023, and now even more exciting things are to come!

During a podcast episode of The Movie Podcast, Winderbaum noted that the series isn’t just getting one season but has already been green-lit for three more seasons. He also noted that he is meeting with Trammell soon to hear the pitch.

“I also have, by the way, I’ve now read all the scripts for season 2. We’re halfway through the animatics, like it is what Jeff is building brick by brick in this show starts to pay off,” Winderbaum said, adding, “You feel it in season one and grow connected to these characters so that when everything starts to lock into place and payoff by the end of the season, I don’t know about you guys but I feel it in my soul and it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons.”

“We’re also green-lit for season 3 so in a couple weeks I’m gonna hear his pitch for the third season of the show, and I’m like a fan. I cannot wait,” he said.

Many fans took to Reddit to react to the news, with one fan writing, “I’m pleasantly surprised, after they changed the title I thought it was gonna be a one and done, if they were abandoning the presumed “sophomore year, etc” concept.”

“Damn. Greenlighting 3 seasons before the first has even released is a bold move. This show better be good,” another fan wrote.

“Great! Totally down to let this show build,” a third fan excitedly stated.

How can I watch ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman will be available to watch on Disney+.

When can I watch ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 29.

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Trailer

Post Tag:
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert is a freelance writer for The Escapist. She has previously covered entertainment and news for Parade, The U.S. Sun, Young Hollywood, and AwesomenessTV. She is your go-to person for any celebrity news updates and is always ready to give you a deep dive into anything relating to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, or Harry Styles. When she’s not digging into the latest celebrity news, you can find Nicole playing her guitar and writing music.