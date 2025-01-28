Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Not Talking Despite Baby on the Way

When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got together, they fast established themselves as a headline-grabbing couple like no other. There were all sorts of weird things about their relationship, like that blood-drinking ritual. But there was also a genuine tragedy when the couple had a miscarriage.

Generally speaking, couples who are constantly in the news tend not to last very long – and that certainly seems to be the case with Fox and MGK. Last year, they broke up in the most dramatic way possible: a mere month after the announcement came that they were expecting their first child together. And the circumstances are a little murky. According to TMZ, who are usually the first port of call for all the sordid details of celebrity breakups, “Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting.” No prizes for guessing what that material was: it was allegedly texts from other women.

An insider then told Us Weekly in December 2024: “There are huge trust issues between them. This has happened many times before, but this time hurt even deeper because she is pregnant. She has said she isn’t getting back together with him and is moving on.”

Now, a month on from the breakup, TMZ has a new report. These days, it seems, Fox and MGK aren’t speaking at all – despite the fact that the baby’s due date is drawing ever closer. And what’s more, apparently Fox’s inner circle is pleased to be rid of MGK. “Our sources say Megan seems to be done with MGK and everyone in her orbit is happy about it … they feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life,” TMZ declares. They went on, “Unclear what will happen with MGK when Megan goes into labor, but we’re told she doesn’t want anything to do with him.” Will they co-parent? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

It’s important to note, however, that Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have broken up before. Back in early 2023, Fox got fans of the couple on high alert when she released a video of an envelope being burned along with Beyonce’s “Lemonade” lyrics, “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.” At the time, an insider told People magazine, “They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

And yet, the couple made up. By mid-2023, they were back together, and the following year they announced a new baby, the one in question now, was on the way. Could they pull off a similar thing again and make up their differences for the sake of their family’s future? (Fox has other kids as well – Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, all with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter with his ex Emma Cannon.) If the TMZ article is anything to go by, the Fox clan isn’t exactly rooting for the pair to kiss and make up.

