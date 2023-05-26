It Only Took Two Weeks for Someone to Make Metal Gear Rex in Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has spawned user creations both beautiful and terrifying, but Metal Gear Rex might be the most surprising invention yet. Twitter user and Lego aficionado @uran120 shared their take on Metal Gear Solid’s weapon of mass destruction yesterday. It’d need to be around 10 times bigger to truly reach the scale of the nuclear-capable machine featured in the Konami stealth-action game, but it does have a rail gun that actually works. You can see the latest machine to send Hyrule running in terror in the video below.

It’s unclear if this Tears of the Kingdom Metal Gear Rex can be piloted, but honestly, it looks so close to the real thing that it doesn’t matter. The working rail gun even charges up before launching explosives far off into the distance, making it an especially destructive paperweight at the very least. Tears of the Kingdom has only been available to Nintendo Switch players for two weeks, today, so with enough time, we’ll surely be piloting our very own Metal Gears – and God knows what else – in the near future.

Uran120, meanwhile, has already moved on to their next project: the Batmobile. It’s another pop-culture creation that has been flawlessly recreated in Tears of the Kingdom for players to gawk at as they continue to make crusty wooden carts that can’t carry a stranded Korok more than 20 feet. There’s no video of this one yet, but you can see the progress for yourself below.

Tears of the Kingdom is responsible for the creation of some of gaming’s most impressive abominations and its most twisted torture devices, and we can’t wait to see what players cook up next. Stay tuned for more inventions like Metal Gear Rex as TotK players continue to master some of the Zelda series’s most unique abilities and features.