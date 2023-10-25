Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gameplay Reveals In-Engine Remake Footage

Our first look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay is finally here. The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake made a surprise appearance at the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, delivering a few small glimpses of in-engine footage.

Developed in Unreal Engine 5, Konami’s stealth-action reimagining looks to send Naked Snake back into the jungles of Cold War-era Soviet Union. Most of what the remake gameplay shows focuses on early moments from the original Metal Gear Solid 3. Although this is only a small slice of the story, everything from the trees and wildlife to the mud that Snake sloshes through seems to have received significant visual improvements. Today’s footage, unfortunately, doesn’t reveal too much, but it looks like the game is shaping up to be a beautiful take on one of the best third-person action games ever made. We can only hope to see more in the near future for now.

Konami has not announced a release date for the Unreal Engine 5 remake yet. You can watch the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gameplay below for a better look at the Hideo Kojima-less project while we wait for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S.