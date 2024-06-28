Metaphor: ReFantazio Is Already on Sale for a Ludicrously Good Price

It’s always nice when a game goes on sale, but it’s even better when a game that’s yet to come out drops its price. Well, that’s exactly what’s going on with Metaphor: ReFantazio right now, as the game is on sale for a ludicrously good price.

Green Man Gaming is the place to visit to grab a discounted copy of the game. While Metaphor: ReFantazio is up for pre-order for $69.99 on Steam and all the major retailers, Green Man Gaming is offering it for $48.29, a 31 percent discount. However, it’s important to note that the sale only applies to the Steam version of the game, meaning console users are out of luck this time around. If anyone out there needed a sign to make the leap to PC, this might be it.

Created by Studio Zero, which is a branch of Persona developer Atlus, Metaphor: ReFantazio has been in the works since 2016. It took a few years to really get the project off the ground, but it looks like it has the makings of a great role-playing game. It takes place in a medieval world and will thrust players into a fight for a kingdom after the death of its king. The protagonist will pick up allies along the way and dive headfirst into all of the fantastical elements of the world.

Metaphor: ReFantazio isn’t set to release until October 11, 2024, making the wait a long one. However, anyone who pulls the trigger on this sale will be thankful, as their wallet will be a bit heavier later in the year when all of the big releases like Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership drop. It’s always about buying smarter, not harder.

