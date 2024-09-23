Metaphor: ReFantazio Reveals Kung Fu Tea Collaboration

Metaphor: ReFantazio is set in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, with each trailer revealing cityscapes that invoke images of Europe or walled metropolises embraced by desert dunes. So, the last thing you might expect from Metaphor: ReFantazio is a collab with Kung Fu Tea.

Kung Fu Tea, for those unaware, is a bubble tea brand. And they’ve created four flavors that are meant to encapsulate the personalities of some of the main companions in Metaphor: ReFantazio. While there are plenty of trailers depicting these companions, this is one of the few times we’ve really gotten an insight into their personalities. And who would have expected this glimpse to come in an assortment of bubble tea flavors?

CALLING ALL BOBA CIVILIANS! Awaken Your Boba Master to celebrate the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio at your local Kung Fu Tea! Starting today you can pick up one of our Metaphor-inspired drinks and grab a limited-edition sticker with your purchase! pic.twitter.com/s2GTdK1RuB — Kung Fu Tea (@kfteausa) September 23, 2024

Our first tea and character combo comes in the form of Gallica’s Taro Slush. Gallica is the protagonist’s fairy companion, and the Taro Slush is described as “sweet with a hint of nuttiness, offering a delightful blend of flavor and sass.” Very Tinkerbell, though I suspect she’ll be a little more serious than Kung Fu Tea lets on.

Next up we have Strohl, a man that the protagonist meets early on. Despite being born into a noble family, Strohl joins a troop of volunteer soldiers. It only seems natural that Kung Fu Tea has graced him with Strohl’s Mango Milk Tea.

“Strohl’s noble sense of justice in Metaphor: ReFantazio is perfectly reflected in the earthy sweetness of Oolong tea,” the descriptor reads, “complemented by the subtle tartness of mango milk tea. A blend as balanced and righteous as his character.” Who could have expected so much nuance in mango milk tea?

Next up, we have my favorite, Hulkenberg’s Strawberry Lemon Green Tea. Not only does this tea match Hulkenberg’s crimson locks, but it’s also clearly the best flavor among the four. Hulkenberg is a knight and was once a guard to the prince and fell from grace after she failed to protect him. Now, she’s encapsulated in the flavors of strawberry and lemon, which Kung Fu Tea describes as “with the sweetness of strawberries and the eccentric touch of jasmine green tea, this blend is as bold and refreshing as her spirit.”

And for our last flavor, we have the sugar glider-like companion Heismay, whom Kung Fu Tea has made Heismay’s Almond Milk Tea for. Heismay, despite looking like a fluffy mascot character, is a warrior and former knight. That subtle depth is referred to in Heismay’s bubble tea flavor, too, which Kung Fu Tea describes as “smooth, balanced flavors of Earl Grey tea and sweet almond, perfectly capturing his gentle spirit.”

It might surprise you that this isn’t even the weirdest collab with Metaphor: ReFantazio out there. But it sure is the most accessible. And if you opt to grab one of these teas, you’ll also get a limited edition sticker. At least while supplies last.

Metaphor: ReFantazio releases on October 11.

