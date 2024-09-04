Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Minecraft Movie, the cast standing in front of a Minecraft background.
Category:
News
Video Games

Minecraft Movie’s First Trailer Finally Gives Us Jack Black as Steve

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 10:47 am

WB has dropped the first trailer for the Minecraft movie, now called A Minecraft Movie, including a look at Jack Black as Steve and Jason Momoa as Guy Rocking a Pink Jacket.

Recommended Videos

A Minecraft Movie, which blends computer animation and live action, sees a group of would-be adventurers arriving in the world of Minecraft. The trailer doesn’t give a lot away about the plot – other than that they’re totally bewildered by this turn of events.

Aside from Jason Momoa, the trailer also features Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Lisey’s Story) as Henry, Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker) as Dawn, and Emma Myers as Natalie. And shortly after being introduced to this quartet, the trailer gives us Jack Black as Steve.

We’re also given a glimpse at some of the game’s creatures in their movie incarnations; Pigmen, Wolves, Creepers, Llamas, and more all get a look in. It’s Minecraft, basically. But the response to the trailer has been a little mixed, with some complaining about how the live-action blends – or doesn’t – with the computer animation.

“They really just gave Jack Black a blue shirt and called it a day huh lmao,” reads one comment.

“Wow, this has the best production value of any Smosh video I’ve ever seen!” adds another.

And honestly, I can’t say they’re wrong. But it’s not Human Teeth Sonic mad, and I suspect many of those taking issue with the trailer are not its intended audience. Minecraft has a massive following, including plenty of young players, and just slapping the name on the movie could be enough to fill theater seats.

Besides, this is just a teaser trailer, and it may be that the final movie looks good enough to conceal the fact that Momoa and Co. were probably acting with tennis balls on sticks. If the feedback does give WB cause for concern, it’s got until A Minecraft Movie‘s April 4th, 2025 release to tweak things.

Post Tag:
Minecraft
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter