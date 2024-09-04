Minecraft Movie’s First Trailer Finally Gives Us Jack Black as Steve

WB has dropped the first trailer for the Minecraft movie, now called A Minecraft Movie, including a look at Jack Black as Steve and Jason Momoa as Guy Rocking a Pink Jacket.

A Minecraft Movie, which blends computer animation and live action, sees a group of would-be adventurers arriving in the world of Minecraft. The trailer doesn’t give a lot away about the plot – other than that they’re totally bewildered by this turn of events.

Aside from Jason Momoa, the trailer also features Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Lisey’s Story) as Henry, Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker) as Dawn, and Emma Myers as Natalie. And shortly after being introduced to this quartet, the trailer gives us Jack Black as Steve.

We’re also given a glimpse at some of the game’s creatures in their movie incarnations; Pigmen, Wolves, Creepers, Llamas, and more all get a look in. It’s Minecraft, basically. But the response to the trailer has been a little mixed, with some complaining about how the live-action blends – or doesn’t – with the computer animation.

“They really just gave Jack Black a blue shirt and called it a day huh lmao,” reads one comment.

“Wow, this has the best production value of any Smosh video I’ve ever seen!” adds another.

And honestly, I can’t say they’re wrong. But it’s not Human Teeth Sonic mad, and I suspect many of those taking issue with the trailer are not its intended audience. Minecraft has a massive following, including plenty of young players, and just slapping the name on the movie could be enough to fill theater seats.

Besides, this is just a teaser trailer, and it may be that the final movie looks good enough to conceal the fact that Momoa and Co. were probably acting with tennis balls on sticks. If the feedback does give WB cause for concern, it’s got until A Minecraft Movie‘s April 4th, 2025 release to tweak things.

