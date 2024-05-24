The Bullseye Boom logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background
Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Find out what prizes wait for you during the Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom event.
Make sure your aim is good and true when you take part in the Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament, packed to the brim with amazing prizes and rewards. Let’s find out what we can earn and how we can get to first place.

Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament Rewards, Listed

During the Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament, you’ll need to zoom around the board as quickly as possible while landing on the perfect spot to start earning points. As long as your luck is as good as your aim, you’ll have no problem rolling your way to victory during this event. Here are all of the rewards you can earn, as well as the number of points needed to claim them.

Bullseye Boom LevelBullseye Boom PointsBullseye Boom Rewards
175 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
250 Points4 Pickaxes
3100 PointsCash
4175 Points100 Dice
5225 Points5 Pickaxes
6300 Points5-Minute High Roller
7275 Points10 Pickaxes
8350 Points200 Dice
9400 Points12 Pickaxes
10420 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11400 Points15 Minutes
12700 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
13800 PointsPink Sticker Pack
14750 Points18 Pickaxes
15850 Points420 Dice
16900 PointsCash
171,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
181,200 Points20 Pickaxes
191,300 Points650 Dice
201,500 Points25-Minute Rent Frenzy
211,800 Points25 Pickaxes
222,000 PointsCash
232,300 Points1,000 Dice
242,600 Points30 Pickaxes
253,000 PointsCash
263,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
274,000 PointsCash
284,500 Points20-Minute Cash Grab
295,000 PointsCash
305,500 Points1,800 Dice

All in all, there are a total of 4,170 earnable Dice from the Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament, alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards. Be sure to check out our free dice links page to claim plenty of free dice so you can just keep rolling without ever slowing down.

How to Earn Points During the Bullseye Boom Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to score big during the Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament, you won’t need to worry about hitting a target dead center. You can just worry about landing on Railroad Spaces, and depending on the mini-game you get, you’ll earn a specific number of points. You’ll find those point values below:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

Since this Tournament is taking place during the Sunken Treasures Event, you’ll have the chance to maximize your prize potential by using Multipliers. For example, if you roll with the x10 Multiplier and have a successful Shutdown, you’ll earn 40 Points rather than the standard 4 points. Using Multipliers is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you’re taking home as many prizes as possible during this two-day tournament event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

