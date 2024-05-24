Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Make sure your aim is good and true when you take part in the Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament, packed to the brim with amazing prizes and rewards. Let’s find out what we can earn and how we can get to first place.

Recommended Videos

Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament Rewards, Listed

During the Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament, you’ll need to zoom around the board as quickly as possible while landing on the perfect spot to start earning points. As long as your luck is as good as your aim, you’ll have no problem rolling your way to victory during this event. Here are all of the rewards you can earn, as well as the number of points needed to claim them.

Bullseye Boom Level Bullseye Boom Points Bullseye Boom Rewards 1 75 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 50 Points 4 Pickaxes 3 100 Points Cash 4 175 Points 100 Dice 5 225 Points 5 Pickaxes 6 300 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 275 Points 10 Pickaxes 8 350 Points 200 Dice 9 400 Points 12 Pickaxes 10 420 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 400 Points 15 Minutes 12 700 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 13 800 Points Pink Sticker Pack 14 750 Points 18 Pickaxes 15 850 Points 420 Dice 16 900 Points Cash 17 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 1,200 Points 20 Pickaxes 19 1,300 Points 650 Dice 20 1,500 Points 25-Minute Rent Frenzy 21 1,800 Points 25 Pickaxes 22 2,000 Points Cash 23 2,300 Points 1,000 Dice 24 2,600 Points 30 Pickaxes 25 3,000 Points Cash 26 3,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 4,000 Points Cash 28 4,500 Points 20-Minute Cash Grab 29 5,000 Points Cash 30 5,500 Points 1,800 Dice

Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO

All in all, there are a total of 4,170 earnable Dice from the Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament, alongside plenty of other fantastic rewards. Be sure to check out our free dice links page to claim plenty of free dice so you can just keep rolling without ever slowing down.

How to Earn Points During the Bullseye Boom Tournament

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to score big during the Monopoly GO Bullseye Boom Tournament, you won’t need to worry about hitting a target dead center. You can just worry about landing on Railroad Spaces, and depending on the mini-game you get, you’ll earn a specific number of points. You’ll find those point values below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



Since this Tournament is taking place during the Sunken Treasures Event, you’ll have the chance to maximize your prize potential by using Multipliers. For example, if you roll with the x10 Multiplier and have a successful Shutdown, you’ll earn 40 Points rather than the standard 4 points. Using Multipliers is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you’re taking home as many prizes as possible during this two-day tournament event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more