Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to get under the sea during the latest Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures dig event. Earn plenty of pickaxes and get ready for a grand adventure while you uncover plenty of marvelous prizes by digging up awesome treasures.

All Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures Dig Rewards, Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all the rewards that you can claim during the Monopoly GO Sunken Treasures Dig event. There are a total of 16 tiers that you’ll need to excavate during this event, so get ready to start searching for these amazing prizes.

Sunken Treasures Level Sunken Treasures Grid Size Sunken Treasures Reward 1 4×4 50 Dice 2 5×5 Cash 3 4×6 100 Dice 4 6×4 Orange Sticker Pack, Cash, 5 Pickaxes 5 5×5 200 Dice 6 4×6 Cash 7 7×4 150 Dice 8 7×6 Cash, Pink Sticker Pack, Ships Wheel Shield 9 8×5 200 Dice 10 8×6 800 Dice, Blue Sticker Pack 11 6×7 Cash 12 8×7 400 Dice 13 7×6 15 Pickaxes, Octopus Token 14 8×4 300 Dice 15 6×6 Cash 16 4×4 Wild Sticker, 2,000 Dice, Cash

A fair number of fantastic prizes, wouldn’t you say? Plenty of dice, stickers, and even a few new collectables wait for us in this fantastic new event, so get ready to roll the dice and start earning them. As you collect pickaxes, you’ll have the perfect chance to get your hands on all of these prizes, and there are plenty to be earned during the Map of Fortunes event.

How to Get More Pickaxes During the Sunken Treasures Event

If you’re hoping to claim these adorable new tokens and shields, you’ll need to get your hands on plenty of pickaxes during the Sunken Treasures event. If you’re playing well and earning rewards during the Map of Fortunes event, you’ll have the perfect chance to get your hands on plenty of Pickaxes. You can also participate in Tournaments, as they oftentimes hand out Pickaxes as level rewards.

No matter if you’re hoping to get enough points to get the Octopus Token and Ship Wheel Shield, or if you want to complete the whole event, make sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page often. We update it daily to ensure that there are enough free dice to go around for everyone, so get rolling and earn these awesome rewards.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

