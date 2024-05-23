Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Ahoy there, mateys — it’s time to plunder and reap some rewards in the new Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes event. Let’s get our ship ready to sail and see all of the amazing rewards we can claim during this pirate-themed event.
All Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available rewards you can claim during the Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes event, as well as the number of points you’ll need to earn to claim them. Let’s set sail on this new adventure and roll onward toward fortune and fame.
|Map of Fortunes Level
|Map of Fortunes Points
|Map of Fortunes Level
|1
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|40 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|20 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|4
|50 Points
|Cash
|5
|150 Points
|90 Dice
|6
|45 Points
|Cash
|7
|50 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|8
|40 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|9
|55 Points
|10-Minute Cash Grab
|10
|400 Points
|225 Dice
|
|11
|40 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|12
|60 Points
|Cash
|13
|70 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|14
|80 Points
|Cash
|15
|85 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|16
|850 Points
|475 Dice
|17
|90 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|18
|100 Points
|15-Minute Rent Frenzy
|19
|120 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|20
|140 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|1,200 Points
|600 Dice
|22
|150 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|23
|180 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|24
|200 Points
|70 Dice
|25
|250 Points
|Cash
|26
|2,000 Points
|850 Dice
|27
|250 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|28
|275 Points
|16 Pickaxes
|29
|300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|400 Points
|100 Dice
|
|31
|1,600 Points
|Cash
|32
|500 Points
|18 Pickaxes
|33
|600 Points
|140 Dice
|34
|700 Points
|Cash
|35
|800 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|36
|3,800 Points
|1,300 Dice
|37
|900 Points
|Cash
|38
|1,000 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|39
|2,000 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|40
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|7,000 Points
|2,200 Dice
|42
|1,600 Points
|Cash
|43
|1,550 Points
|35 Pickaxes
|44
|1,700 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,800 Points
|550 Dice
|46
|6,000 Points
|Cash
|47
|2,000 Points
|600 Dice
|48
|4,000 Points
|50 Pickaxes
|49
|6,000 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|50
|16,000 Points
|6,700 Dice
All in all, there are a total of 13,925 earnable Dice during this two-day event. If you need to get your hands on even more dice, make sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily to get plenty of free dice.
How to Get Points During the Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes Event
Looking to strike it rich during this event? You’ll want to land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad spaces to earn plenty of points. Depending on the multiplier that you’re using, you’ll receive much larger rewards overall. If you roll with a x10, for example, you’ll earn 50 points instead of 5 for landing on a Railroad.
If you’re hoping to earn as many points as possible, you’ll need plenty of dice, some great luck, and most importantly — a stacked friends list. You can earn plenty of rewards by having friends on Monopoly GO, but the daily Community Chest can help you get your hands on even more dice, as well as Cash to keep building your boards. Make sure you know how to add friends in Monopoly GO so you can take advantage of the Community Chest as often as possible.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.