Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Ahoy there, mateys — it’s time to plunder and reap some rewards in the new Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes event. Let’s get our ship ready to sail and see all of the amazing rewards we can claim during this pirate-themed event.

All Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available rewards you can claim during the Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes event, as well as the number of points you’ll need to earn to claim them. Let’s set sail on this new adventure and roll onward toward fortune and fame.

Map of Fortunes Level Map of Fortunes Points Map of Fortunes Level 1 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 40 Points 25 Dice 3 20 Points 4 Pickaxes 4 50 Points Cash 5 150 Points 90 Dice 6 45 Points Cash 7 50 Points Green Sticker Pack 8 40 Points 5 Pickaxes 9 55 Points 10-Minute Cash Grab 10 400 Points 225 Dice 11 40 Points 7 Pickaxes 12 60 Points Cash 13 70 Points Green Sticker Pack 14 80 Points Cash 15 85 Points 8 Pickaxes 16 850 Points 475 Dice 17 90 Points Orange Sticker Pack 18 100 Points 15-Minute Rent Frenzy 19 120 Points 10 Pickaxes 20 140 Points Cash 21 1,200 Points 600 Dice 22 150 Points 12 Pickaxes 23 180 Points Pink Sticker Pack 24 200 Points 70 Dice 25 250 Points Cash 26 2,000 Points 850 Dice 27 250 Points 10-Minute High Roller 28 275 Points 16 Pickaxes 29 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 400 Points 100 Dice 31 1,600 Points Cash 32 500 Points 18 Pickaxes 33 600 Points 140 Dice 34 700 Points Cash 35 800 Points 20 Pickaxes 36 3,800 Points 1,300 Dice 37 900 Points Cash 38 1,000 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 39 2,000 Points Purple Sticker Pack 40 1,500 Points Cash 41 7,000 Points 2,200 Dice 42 1,600 Points Cash 43 1,550 Points 35 Pickaxes 44 1,700 Points Cash 45 1,800 Points 550 Dice 46 6,000 Points Cash 47 2,000 Points 600 Dice 48 4,000 Points 50 Pickaxes 49 6,000 Points Purple Sticker Pack 50 16,000 Points 6,700 Dice

All in all, there are a total of 13,925 earnable Dice during this two-day event. If you need to get your hands on even more dice, make sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily to get plenty of free dice.

How to Get Points During the Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes Event

Looking to strike it rich during this event? You’ll want to land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad spaces to earn plenty of points. Depending on the multiplier that you’re using, you’ll receive much larger rewards overall. If you roll with a x10, for example, you’ll earn 50 points instead of 5 for landing on a Railroad.

If you’re hoping to earn as many points as possible, you’ll need plenty of dice, some great luck, and most importantly — a stacked friends list. You can earn plenty of rewards by having friends on Monopoly GO, but the daily Community Chest can help you get your hands on even more dice, as well as Cash to keep building your boards. Make sure you know how to add friends in Monopoly GO so you can take advantage of the Community Chest as often as possible.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

