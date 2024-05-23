A graphic showing the Map of Fortunes logo on top of a Monopoly GO background
Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It's time to get my hands on some treasure in the Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes event.
Published: May 23, 2024 11:04 am

Ahoy there, mateys — it’s time to plunder and reap some rewards in the new Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes event. Let’s get our ship ready to sail and see all of the amazing rewards we can claim during this pirate-themed event.

All Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available rewards you can claim during the Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes event, as well as the number of points you’ll need to earn to claim them. Let’s set sail on this new adventure and roll onward toward fortune and fame.

Map of Fortunes LevelMap of Fortunes PointsMap of Fortunes Level
125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
240 Points25 Dice
320 Points4 Pickaxes
450 PointsCash
5150 Points90 Dice
645 PointsCash
750 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
840 Points5 Pickaxes
955 Points10-Minute Cash Grab
10400 Points225 Dice
1140 Points7 Pickaxes
1260 PointsCash
1370 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1480 PointsCash
1585 Points8 Pickaxes
16850 Points475 Dice
1790 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
18100 Points15-Minute Rent Frenzy
19120 Points10 Pickaxes
20140 PointsCash
211,200 Points600 Dice
22150 Points12 Pickaxes
23180 PointsPink Sticker Pack
24200 Points70 Dice
25250 PointsCash
262,000 Points850 Dice
27250 Points10-Minute High Roller
28275 Points16 Pickaxes
29300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
30400 Points100 Dice
311,600 PointsCash
32500 Points18 Pickaxes
33600 Points140 Dice
34700 PointsCash
35800 Points20 Pickaxes
363,800 Points1,300 Dice
37900 PointsCash
381,000 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
392,000 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
401,500 PointsCash
417,000 Points2,200 Dice
421,600 PointsCash
431,550 Points35 Pickaxes
441,700 PointsCash
451,800 Points550 Dice
466,000 PointsCash
472,000 Points600 Dice
484,000 Points50 Pickaxes
496,000 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
5016,000 Points6,700 Dice

All in all, there are a total of 13,925 earnable Dice during this two-day event. If you need to get your hands on even more dice, make sure that you’re checking out our free dice links page daily to get plenty of free dice.

How to Get Points During the Monopoly GO Map of Fortunes Event

Screenshot by The Escapist

Looking to strike it rich during this event? You’ll want to land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad spaces to earn plenty of points. Depending on the multiplier that you’re using, you’ll receive much larger rewards overall. If you roll with a x10, for example, you’ll earn 50 points instead of 5 for landing on a Railroad.

If you’re hoping to earn as many points as possible, you’ll need plenty of dice, some great luck, and most importantly — a stacked friends list. You can earn plenty of rewards by having friends on Monopoly GO, but the daily Community Chest can help you get your hands on even more dice, as well as Cash to keep building your boards. Make sure you know how to add friends in Monopoly GO so you can take advantage of the Community Chest as often as possible.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

