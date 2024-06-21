Monopoly GO Chop Championship Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to get our knives out and sharpened while we show off our excellence in the Monopoly GO Chop Championship. Let’s find out what we’ll need to do to succeed during this Tournament and the number of points we need to claim some great prizes.

All Monopoly GO Chop Championship Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of available prizes that you can claim during the Monopoly GO Chop Championship Tournament, as well as the number of points needed to claim them all. Get ready to showcase your slicing and dicing skills while rolling the dice to climb to the top of the leaderboard quickly.

Chop Championship Level Chop Championship Points Chop Championship Rewards 1 55 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Cash 7 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 8 250 Points 15-Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Points Pink Sticker Pack 10 275 Points 175 Dice 11 300 Points Cash 12 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 13 375 Points 250 Dice 14 425 Points Cash 15 500 Points 20-Minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 Points 375 Dice 17 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points Cash 19 800 Points 500 Dice 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points Cash 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice 23 1,500 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 24 1,800 Points Cash 25 2,000 Points 1,200 Dice

When all the dust has settled and all prizes have been claimed, you can walk away with a total of 3,440 Dice, alongside some other fantastic prizes. Since this is the first day of the newest album, you can look forward to getting your hands on plenty of new cards to fill them up quickly. If you find yourself running out of dice quickly during this event, be sure to check out our free dice links page — it’s updated daily with plenty of dice for you to use.

How to Score Points During the Chop Championship Tournament

Need to start scoring points quickly? Be sure to land on Railroad Spaces as often as you can. The more you land on them, the more points you can claim. Depending on the Mini-Game that you land on, you can earn the following number of points:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points



If you’re hoping to maximize the number of points you can earn, be sure to roll using a multiplier. Depending on the number that you’re rolling, you can bump up the number of points by that amount. For example, if you’re rolling while using the x10 Multiplier and hit a Bankrupt, you’ll earn 80 points, rather than just 8.

Be sure to learn if the airplane glitch still works in Monopoly GO so you can pre-plan your rolls, and get ready for another breakneck tournament during this new event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

