Monopoly GO Chop Championship Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to see all of the latest items you can earn in Monopoly GO during this tournament.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jun 21, 2024 12:16 pm

It’s time to get our knives out and sharpened while we show off our excellence in the Monopoly GO Chop Championship. Let’s find out what we’ll need to do to succeed during this Tournament and the number of points we need to claim some great prizes.

All Monopoly GO Chop Championship Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of available prizes that you can claim during the Monopoly GO Chop Championship Tournament, as well as the number of points needed to claim them all. Get ready to showcase your slicing and dicing skills while rolling the dice to climb to the top of the leaderboard quickly.

Chop Championship LevelChop Championship PointsChop Championship Rewards
155 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5-Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsCash
7200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8250 Points15-Minute Mega Heist
9225 PointsPink Sticker Pack
10275 Points175 Dice
11300 PointsCash
12400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
13375 Points250 Dice
14425 PointsCash
15500 Points20-Minute Rent Frenzy
16600 Points375 Dice
17550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 PointsCash
19800 Points500 Dice
201,000 PointsCash
21900 PointsCash
221,300 Points750 Dice
231,500 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
241,800 PointsCash
252,000 Points1,200 Dice

When all the dust has settled and all prizes have been claimed, you can walk away with a total of 3,440 Dice, alongside some other fantastic prizes. Since this is the first day of the newest album, you can look forward to getting your hands on plenty of new cards to fill them up quickly. If you find yourself running out of dice quickly during this event, be sure to check out our free dice links page — it’s updated daily with plenty of dice for you to use.

How to Score Points During the Chop Championship Tournament

Need to start scoring points quickly? Be sure to land on Railroad Spaces as often as you can. The more you land on them, the more points you can claim. Depending on the Mini-Game that you land on, you can earn the following number of points:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points

If you’re hoping to maximize the number of points you can earn, be sure to roll using a multiplier. Depending on the number that you’re rolling, you can bump up the number of points by that amount. For example, if you’re rolling while using the x10 Multiplier and hit a Bankrupt, you’ll earn 80 points, rather than just 8.

Be sure to learn if the airplane glitch still works in Monopoly GO so you can pre-plan your rolls, and get ready for another breakneck tournament during this new event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

