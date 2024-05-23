Monopoly GO Corsair Cup Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Keeping on the theme of all things Nautical, the Monopoly GO Corsair Cup is now here. Let’s grab hold of the ship wheel and steer directly into the rewards list to see all the fantastic prizes awaiting us.
All Monopoly GO Corsair Cup Tournament Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find a list of all of the treasures awaiting you, as well as the number of points needed to earn them. Let’s put on our best plundering gear and find out what we can look forward to earning as we roll the dice.
|Corsair Cup Level
|Corsair Cup Points
|Corsair Cup Rewards
|1
|30 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|2
|60 Points
|50 Dice
|3
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|100 Points
|75 Dice
|5
|140 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|6
|175 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|7
|140 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|8
|180 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|9
|190 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|10
|200 Points
|175 Dice
|
|11
|220 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|12
|230 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|13
|240 Points
|175 Dice
|14
|300 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|15
|400 Points
|275 Dice
|16
|375 Points
|15 Pickaxes
|17
|425 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|18
|500 Points
|Cash
|19
|600 Points
|400 Dice
|20
|650 Points
|18 Pickaxes
|
|21
|550 Points
|Cash
|22
|700 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|23
|800 Points
|Cash
|24
|1,000 Points
|650 Dice
|25
|900 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|26
|1,300 Points
|Cash
|27
|1,500 Points
|900 Dice
|28
|1,600 Points
|15-Minute Cash Grab
|29
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|30
|2,000 Points
|1,300 Dice
All in all, you can earn an additional 4,000 Dice by participating in this tournament. If you’re looking to get your hands on even more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page — it’s updated daily with more links so you’ll always have plenty of dice to make it through every event.
How To Earn Points During The Monopoly Go Corsair Cup Tournament
Hoping to get as many points as possible during the Monopoly GO Corsair Cup tournament? Then, you’ll want to ensure you’re trying your best to land on Railroad spaces. By completing the mini-game that follows, you’ll earn the following number of points:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 8 Points
- Large – 12 Points
- Bankrupt – 16 Points
If you’re rolling with a multiplier, you can get your hands on even more points. For example, if you’re using the x10 Multiplier and get a Bankrupt Bank Heist, you’ll earn a whopping 160 Points instead of the standard 16 points you regularly get. If you hope to get to the top of the leaderboards, ensure you’re using multipliers.
Whether you’re looking to add more friends to Monopoly GO or just hoping to show the world what you’re made of during this tournament, be ready for anything with our help. We’ve got your back through all of these events, even if we’re going to be competing right alongside you.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.