The Monopoly GO Corsair Cup logo over a blurred Monopoly GO background
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Monopoly GO Corsair Cup Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to set sail during this new tournament.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 23, 2024 11:17 am

Keeping on the theme of all things Nautical, the Monopoly GO Corsair Cup is now here. Let’s grab hold of the ship wheel and steer directly into the rewards list to see all the fantastic prizes awaiting us.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Corsair Cup Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all of the treasures awaiting you, as well as the number of points needed to earn them. Let’s put on our best plundering gear and find out what we can look forward to earning as we roll the dice.

Corsair Cup LevelCorsair Cup PointsCorsair Cup Rewards
130 Points4 Pickaxes
260 Points50 Dice
340 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
4100 Points75 Dice
5140 Points5 Pickaxes
6175 Points5-Minute High Roller
7140 Points7 Pickaxes
8180 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9190 Points8 Pickaxes
10200 Points175 Dice
11220 Points10 Pickaxes
12230 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13240 Points175 Dice
14300 Points12 Pickaxes
15400 Points275 Dice
16375 Points15 Pickaxes
17425 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
18500 PointsCash
19600 Points400 Dice
20650 Points18 Pickaxes
21550 PointsCash
22700 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Points650 Dice
25900 Points25 Pickaxes
261,300 PointsCash
271,500 Points900 Dice
281,600 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,300 Dice

All in all, you can earn an additional 4,000 Dice by participating in this tournament. If you’re looking to get your hands on even more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page — it’s updated daily with more links so you’ll always have plenty of dice to make it through every event.

How To Earn Points During The Monopoly Go Corsair Cup Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

Hoping to get as many points as possible during the Monopoly GO Corsair Cup tournament? Then, you’ll want to ensure you’re trying your best to land on Railroad spaces. By completing the mini-game that follows, you’ll earn the following number of points:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

If you’re rolling with a multiplier, you can get your hands on even more points. For example, if you’re using the x10 Multiplier and get a Bankrupt Bank Heist, you’ll earn a whopping 160 Points instead of the standard 16 points you regularly get. If you hope to get to the top of the leaderboards, ensure you’re using multipliers.

Whether you’re looking to add more friends to Monopoly GO or just hoping to show the world what you’re made of during this tournament, be ready for anything with our help. We’ve got your back through all of these events, even if we’re going to be competing right alongside you.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Fix ‘Gateway Connection Has Timed Out’ in Wuthering Waves
Three girls hanging out in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix ‘Gateway Connection Has Timed Out’ in Wuthering Waves
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 23, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock the MP7 in XDefiant
MP& Unlock in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock the MP7 in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 23, 2024
Read Article How to Invite Friends to a Party in XDefiant
XDefiant Invite Friends
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Invite Friends to a Party in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Fix ‘Gateway Connection Has Timed Out’ in Wuthering Waves
Three girls hanging out in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Fix ‘Gateway Connection Has Timed Out’ in Wuthering Waves
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 23, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock the MP7 in XDefiant
MP& Unlock in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock the MP7 in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 23, 2024
Read Article How to Invite Friends to a Party in XDefiant
XDefiant Invite Friends
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Invite Friends to a Party in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 23, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.