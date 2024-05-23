Monopoly GO Corsair Cup Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Keeping on the theme of all things Nautical, the Monopoly GO Corsair Cup is now here. Let’s grab hold of the ship wheel and steer directly into the rewards list to see all the fantastic prizes awaiting us.

All Monopoly GO Corsair Cup Tournament Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find a list of all of the treasures awaiting you, as well as the number of points needed to earn them. Let’s put on our best plundering gear and find out what we can look forward to earning as we roll the dice.

Corsair Cup Level Corsair Cup Points Corsair Cup Rewards 1 30 Points 4 Pickaxes 2 60 Points 50 Dice 3 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 100 Points 75 Dice 5 140 Points 5 Pickaxes 6 175 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 140 Points 7 Pickaxes 8 180 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 190 Points 8 Pickaxes 10 200 Points 175 Dice 11 220 Points 10 Pickaxes 12 230 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 240 Points 175 Dice 14 300 Points 12 Pickaxes 15 400 Points 275 Dice 16 375 Points 15 Pickaxes 17 425 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 18 500 Points Cash 19 600 Points 400 Dice 20 650 Points 18 Pickaxes 21 550 Points Cash 22 700 Points Blue Sticker Pack 23 800 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 650 Dice 25 900 Points 25 Pickaxes 26 1,300 Points Cash 27 1,500 Points 900 Dice 28 1,600 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,300 Dice

All in all, you can earn an additional 4,000 Dice by participating in this tournament. If you’re looking to get your hands on even more dice, be sure to check out our free dice links page — it’s updated daily with more links so you’ll always have plenty of dice to make it through every event.

How To Earn Points During The Monopoly Go Corsair Cup Tournament

Hoping to get as many points as possible during the Monopoly GO Corsair Cup tournament? Then, you’ll want to ensure you’re trying your best to land on Railroad spaces. By completing the mini-game that follows, you’ll earn the following number of points:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



If you’re rolling with a multiplier, you can get your hands on even more points. For example, if you’re using the x10 Multiplier and get a Bankrupt Bank Heist, you’ll earn a whopping 160 Points instead of the standard 16 points you regularly get. If you hope to get to the top of the leaderboards, ensure you’re using multipliers.

Whether you’re looking to add more friends to Monopoly GO or just hoping to show the world what you’re made of during this tournament, be ready for anything with our help. We’ve got your back through all of these events, even if we’re going to be competing right alongside you.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

