Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 21, 2024 01:00 pm

Leaderboard events are short but sweet in Monopoly GO, and players have to be fast and clever to get all the Electric Escape milestone rewards for today’s challenge. With the new Peg-E event now in motion, there are token prizes no one will want to miss.

All Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards & Prizes

An image showing Rich Uncle Pennybags in Monopoly Go standing on a board next to some dice as part of an article on whether the game's servers are down, or if it's having other issues, such as crashing.

The Monopoly GO Electric Escape milestone rewards overlap the ongoing Peg-E minigame. This means that in addition to a total of 3,110 dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs, players will also be scooping up tokens. Here are all the Electric Escape milestone rewards in Monopoly GO.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
150 Points35 Dice Rolls
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
380 Points5 Tokens
4120 PointsHigh Roller Boost (5 Min)
5140 Points7 Tokens
6150 Points100 Dice Rolls
7130 Points12 Tokens
8160 PointsGold Sticker Pack
9180 Points150 Dice Rolls
10200 Points15 Tokens
11250 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12225 Points175 Dice Rolls
13275 Points20 Tokens
14300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15400 Points275 Dice Rolls
16375 PointsCash
17425 Points30 Tokens
18500 PointsCash
19600 Points400 Dice Rolls
20650 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (25 Min)
21550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22700 Points50 Tokens
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Points675 Dice Rolls
25900 PointsCash
261,300 Points100 Tokens
271,500 PointsCash
281,600 PointsCash Grab Boost (15 Min)
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,300 Dice Rolls

How to Play Electric Escape in Monopoly GO

To get every milestone reward in Electric Escape, Monopoly GO players must land on Railroad tiles. Points are earned via Heists and Shutdowns, with Heists rewarding substantially more milestone level points – especially if players Bankrupt their victim.

When The Electric Escape Event Ends in Monopoly GO?

The Electric Escape event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 21, 2024, and will end on April 22. This gives players a total of 24 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

For those wanting to gather as many Peg-E tokens as possible in the Monopoly GO leaderboard challenges, plenty of dice rolls are needed. To get as many as possible, participate in ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins, wrap sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to climb to first place. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

