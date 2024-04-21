Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard events are short but sweet in Monopoly GO, and players have to be fast and clever to get all the Electric Escape milestone rewards for today’s challenge. With the new Peg-E event now in motion, there are token prizes no one will want to miss.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Electric Escape Rewards & Prizes

The Monopoly GO Electric Escape milestone rewards overlap the ongoing Peg-E minigame. This means that in addition to a total of 3,110 dice rolls, cash, and sticker packs, players will also be scooping up tokens. Here are all the Electric Escape milestone rewards in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 50 Points 35 Dice Rolls 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 80 Points 5 Tokens 4 120 Points High Roller Boost (5 Min) 5 140 Points 7 Tokens 6 150 Points 100 Dice Rolls 7 130 Points 12 Tokens 8 160 Points Gold Sticker Pack 9 180 Points 150 Dice Rolls 10 200 Points 15 Tokens 11 250 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 225 Points 175 Dice Rolls 13 275 Points 20 Tokens 14 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 15 400 Points 275 Dice Rolls 16 375 Points Cash 17 425 Points 30 Tokens 18 500 Points Cash 19 600 Points 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (25 Min) 21 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 700 Points 50 Tokens 23 800 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 675 Dice Rolls 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,300 Points 100 Tokens 27 1,500 Points Cash 28 1,600 Points Cash Grab Boost (15 Min) 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,300 Dice Rolls

How to Play Electric Escape in Monopoly GO

To get every milestone reward in Electric Escape, Monopoly GO players must land on Railroad tiles. Points are earned via Heists and Shutdowns, with Heists rewarding substantially more milestone level points – especially if players Bankrupt their victim.

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

When The Electric Escape Event Ends in Monopoly GO?

The Electric Escape event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 PM ET on April 21, 2024, and will end on April 22. This gives players a total of 24 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

For those wanting to gather as many Peg-E tokens as possible in the Monopoly GO leaderboard challenges, plenty of dice rolls are needed. To get as many as possible, participate in ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins, wrap sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes to climb to first place. To stockpile the rolls needed, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more