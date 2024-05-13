Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to do some good for the environment in Monopoly GO with the new Habitat Heroes event. Let’s find out what kind of rewards are waiting for us, plus some helpful tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of this event.

All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones

Below, you’ll find all of the available rewards you can earn during this event from May 13, 2024, until May 16, 2024. Get ready to roll the dice, and let’s hope that the RNG is on your side so you can earn plenty of amazing prizes.

Habitat Heroes Level Habitat Heroes Points Habitat Heroes Rewards 1 5 Points Cash 2 10 Points 15 Dice 3 110 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 80 Points 125 Dice 5 15 Points Cash 6 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 25 Points Cash 8 150 Points 225 Dice 9 25 Points Cash 10 30 Points 15-Minute Rent Frenzy 11 35 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 40 Points Cash 13 425 Points 570 Dice 14 45 Points Orange Sticker Pack 15 50 Points Cash 16 55 Points Cash 17 800 Points 850 Dice 18 60 Points Cash 19 70 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 80 Points Cash 21 1,000 Points 1,000 Dice 22 100 Points 15-Minute High Roller 23 120 Points Cash 24 130 Points 120 Dice 25 700 Points Cash 26 150 Points 130 Dice 27 250 Points Cash 28 200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 29 225 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 30 2,200 Points 1,800 Dice 31 300 Points Cash 32 400 Points Blue Sticker Pack 33 500 Points Cash 34 4,500 Points 3,750 Dice 35 600 Points Purple Sticker Pack 36 700 Points 25-Minute Rent Frenzy 37 800 Points 500 Dice 38 3,500 Points Cash 39 900 Points 550 Dice 40 1,000 Points Purple Sticker Pack 41 1,100 Points Cash 42 6,500 Points 6,500 Dice

In total, you can earn a whopping 16,135 Dice alongside a variety of other rewards for completing this event. It sounds impossible, but with our help, you can make it happen.

How to Earn Points During the Habitat Heroes Event in Monopoly GO

If you’re hoping to earn plenty of points during the Habitat Heroes event in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to land on the pickup spot. These are in the shape of little trees, which are scattered around the board. While you don’t have any control over your dice, you can only hope that you land on as many as possible during this event to score big.

How to Succeed During the Habitat Heroes Event in Monopoly GO

If you’re hoping to bring home all of these prizes, you’ll need to make sure that you are using your dice wisely. To get the best results, we recommend rolling with either a x10 or x20 Multiplier. This will ensure that you’re still earning plenty of points, all while raking in plenty of points to work toward that grand prize. The higher the multiplier, the more Trees you’ll receive when you land on these spaces.

Now that you’ve got all of the tools to succeed during the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes event, make sure that you know where to get plenty of free dice so you can keep on rolling throughout this event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

