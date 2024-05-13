Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time to do some good for the environment in Monopoly GO with the new Habitat Heroes event. Let’s find out what kind of rewards are waiting for us, plus some helpful tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of this event.
All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones
Below, you’ll find all of the available rewards you can earn during this event from May 13, 2024, until May 16, 2024. Get ready to roll the dice, and let’s hope that the RNG is on your side so you can earn plenty of amazing prizes.
|Habitat Heroes Level
|Habitat Heroes Points
|Habitat Heroes Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|Cash
|2
|10 Points
|15 Dice
|3
|110 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|80 Points
|125 Dice
|5
|15 Points
|Cash
|6
|20 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|25 Points
|Cash
|8
|150 Points
|225 Dice
|9
|25 Points
|Cash
|10
|30 Points
|15-Minute Rent Frenzy
|
|11
|35 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|40 Points
|Cash
|13
|425 Points
|570 Dice
|14
|45 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|15
|50 Points
|Cash
|16
|55 Points
|Cash
|17
|800 Points
|850 Dice
|18
|60 Points
|Cash
|19
|70 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|80 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|1,000 Points
|1,000 Dice
|22
|100 Points
|15-Minute High Roller
|23
|120 Points
|Cash
|24
|130 Points
|120 Dice
|25
|700 Points
|Cash
|26
|150 Points
|130 Dice
|27
|250 Points
|Cash
|28
|200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|29
|225 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|30
|2,200 Points
|1,800 Dice
|
|31
|300 Points
|Cash
|32
|400 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|33
|500 Points
|Cash
|34
|4,500 Points
|3,750 Dice
|35
|600 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|36
|700 Points
|25-Minute Rent Frenzy
|37
|800 Points
|500 Dice
|38
|3,500 Points
|Cash
|39
|900 Points
|550 Dice
|40
|1,000 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|41
|1,100 Points
|Cash
|42
|6,500 Points
|6,500 Dice
In total, you can earn a whopping 16,135 Dice alongside a variety of other rewards for completing this event. It sounds impossible, but with our help, you can make it happen.
Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO
How to Earn Points During the Habitat Heroes Event in Monopoly GO
If you’re hoping to earn plenty of points during the Habitat Heroes event in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to land on the pickup spot. These are in the shape of little trees, which are scattered around the board. While you don’t have any control over your dice, you can only hope that you land on as many as possible during this event to score big.
Related: When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary
How to Succeed During the Habitat Heroes Event in Monopoly GO
If you’re hoping to bring home all of these prizes, you’ll need to make sure that you are using your dice wisely. To get the best results, we recommend rolling with either a x10 or x20 Multiplier. This will ensure that you’re still earning plenty of points, all while raking in plenty of points to work toward that grand prize. The higher the multiplier, the more Trees you’ll receive when you land on these spaces.
Now that you’ve got all of the tools to succeed during the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes event, make sure that you know where to get plenty of free dice so you can keep on rolling throughout this event.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.