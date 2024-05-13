Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Key Art
Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It's time to do good and be better during Habitat Heroes in Monopoly GO.
Published: May 13, 2024 12:09 pm

It’s time to do some good for the environment in Monopoly GO with the new Habitat Heroes event. Let’s find out what kind of rewards are waiting for us, plus some helpful tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of this event.

All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones

Below, you’ll find all of the available rewards you can earn during this event from May 13, 2024, until May 16, 2024. Get ready to roll the dice, and let’s hope that the RNG is on your side so you can earn plenty of amazing prizes.

Habitat Heroes LevelHabitat Heroes PointsHabitat Heroes Rewards
15 PointsCash
210 Points15 Dice
3110 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
480 Points125 Dice
515 PointsCash
620 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
725 PointsCash
8150 Points225 Dice
925 PointsCash
1030 Points15-Minute Rent Frenzy
1135 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1240 PointsCash
13425 Points570 Dice
1445 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1550 PointsCash
1655 PointsCash
17800 Points850 Dice
1860 PointsCash
1970 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2080 PointsCash
211,000 Points1,000 Dice
22100 Points15-Minute High Roller
23120 PointsCash
24130 Points120 Dice
25700 PointsCash
26150 Points130 Dice
27250 PointsCash
28200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
29225 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
302,200 Points1,800 Dice
31300 PointsCash
32400 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
33500 PointsCash
344,500 Points3,750 Dice
35600 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
36700 Points25-Minute Rent Frenzy
37800 Points500 Dice
383,500 PointsCash
39900 Points550 Dice
401,000 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
411,100 PointsCash
426,500 Points6,500 Dice

In total, you can earn a whopping 16,135 Dice alongside a variety of other rewards for completing this event. It sounds impossible, but with our help, you can make it happen.

How to Earn Points During the Habitat Heroes Event in Monopoly GO

A graphic showing a tree on a spot in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to earn plenty of points during the Habitat Heroes event in Monopoly GO, you’ll need to land on the pickup spot. These are in the shape of little trees, which are scattered around the board. While you don’t have any control over your dice, you can only hope that you land on as many as possible during this event to score big.

How to Succeed During the Habitat Heroes Event in Monopoly GO

If you’re hoping to bring home all of these prizes, you’ll need to make sure that you are using your dice wisely. To get the best results, we recommend rolling with either a x10 or x20 Multiplier. This will ensure that you’re still earning plenty of points, all while raking in plenty of points to work toward that grand prize. The higher the multiplier, the more Trees you’ll receive when you land on these spaces.

Now that you’ve got all of the tools to succeed during the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes event, make sure that you know where to get plenty of free dice so you can keep on rolling throughout this event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.