Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time for a new Tournament, so let’s get ready to sing our hearts out during the Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash. Let’s find out what kind of rewards we can claim and how many points we’ll need to get them all before it ends.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of all available rewards during the Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash Tournament, as well as the number of points needed to claim them. Since this Tournament runs for two days, we’ll have a fair bit of time to claim these items, alongside some rewards from the Mogul of the Opera event. Grab a microphone and get ready to belt out your favorite tunes while rolling your dice for big prizes.

Karaoke Clash Level Karaoke Clash Points Karaoke Clash Rewards 1 50 Points 7 Tokens 2 80 Points 40 Dice 3 70 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 150 Points 15 Tokens 5 200 Points 100 Dice 6 300 Points 25 Tokens 7 250 Points 5-Minute High-Roller 8 350 Points Cash 9 500 Points 220 Dice 10 550 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 800 Points 50 Tokens 12 900 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 950 Points 400 Dice 14 1,000 Points Blue Sticker Pack 15 900 Points 70 Tokens 16 1,200 Points 500 Dice 17 1,000 Points Cash 18 1,300 Points 100 Tokens 19 1,500 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 20 2,100 Points 750 Dice 21 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 2,200 Points 150 Tokens 23 2,500 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 24 3,000 Points 200 Tokens 25 3,200 Points 1,100 Dice 26 3,200 Points Cash 27 3,600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 28 4,200 Points 1,400 Dice 29 4,500 Points 20-Minute High Roller 30 6,500 Points 1,700 Dice

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

Alongside 6,210 earnable Dice, you can also look forward to getting up to 554 PEG-E Tokens to claim even more fantastic prizes. Need some extra dice to make it through all of these milestones? Check out our free dice links page daily to ensure that you’ve always got your hands on plenty of them.

How to Earn Points During the Karaoke Clash Tournament

Screenshot by The Escapist

Need some help scoring points during the Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash event? We’ve got your backs — you’ll want to land on as many Railroad Spaces as possible to ensure you’re always getting points. You’ll find the number of earnable points listed below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



Make sure that you’re always rolling with a multiplier, as well. The higher the multiplier that you’re using, the more points you’ll earn. For example, if you hit a Bank Heist with the x10 multiplier, you’ll earn either 80, 120, or 160 Points rather than the normal amount. It’s a great way to get all of the milestones completed, so be prepared for anything that comes your way. Be sure you know how to add additional friends so you’re always ready for the next big event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy