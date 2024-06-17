Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s time for a new Tournament, so let’s get ready to sing our hearts out during the Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash. Let’s find out what kind of rewards we can claim and how many points we’ll need to get them all before it ends.
All Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash Rewards – Listed
Below, you’ll find the full list of all available rewards during the Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash Tournament, as well as the number of points needed to claim them. Since this Tournament runs for two days, we’ll have a fair bit of time to claim these items, alongside some rewards from the Mogul of the Opera event. Grab a microphone and get ready to belt out your favorite tunes while rolling your dice for big prizes.
|Karaoke Clash Level
|Karaoke Clash Points
|Karaoke Clash Rewards
|1
|50 Points
|7 Tokens
|2
|80 Points
|40 Dice
|3
|70 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|150 Points
|15 Tokens
|5
|200 Points
|100 Dice
|6
|300 Points
|25 Tokens
|7
|250 Points
|5-Minute High-Roller
|8
|350 Points
|Cash
|9
|500 Points
|220 Dice
|10
|550 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|
|11
|800 Points
|50 Tokens
|12
|900 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|13
|950 Points
|400 Dice
|14
|1,000 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|15
|900 Points
|70 Tokens
|16
|1,200 Points
|500 Dice
|17
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|18
|1,300 Points
|100 Tokens
|19
|1,500 Points
|20-Minute Mega Heist
|20
|2,100 Points
|750 Dice
|
|21
|1,800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|22
|2,200 Points
|150 Tokens
|23
|2,500 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|24
|3,000 Points
|200 Tokens
|25
|3,200 Points
|1,100 Dice
|26
|3,200 Points
|Cash
|27
|3,600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|28
|4,200 Points
|1,400 Dice
|29
|4,500 Points
|20-Minute High Roller
|30
|6,500 Points
|1,700 Dice
Alongside 6,210 earnable Dice, you can also look forward to getting up to 554 PEG-E Tokens to claim even more fantastic prizes. Need some extra dice to make it through all of these milestones? Check out our free dice links page daily to ensure that you’ve always got your hands on plenty of them.
How to Earn Points During the Karaoke Clash Tournament
Need some help scoring points during the Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash event? We’ve got your backs — you’ll want to land on as many Railroad Spaces as possible to ensure you’re always getting points. You’ll find the number of earnable points listed below:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 8 Points
- Large – 12 Points
- Bankrupt – 16 Points
Make sure that you’re always rolling with a multiplier, as well. The higher the multiplier that you’re using, the more points you’ll earn. For example, if you hit a Bank Heist with the x10 multiplier, you’ll earn either 80, 120, or 160 Points rather than the normal amount. It’s a great way to get all of the milestones completed, so be prepared for anything that comes your way. Be sure you know how to add additional friends so you’re always ready for the next big event.
The game is available now on mobile.