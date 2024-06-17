Image by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready to sing your heart out during this Tournament.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 12:08 pm

It’s time for a new Tournament, so let’s get ready to sing our hearts out during the Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash. Let’s find out what kind of rewards we can claim and how many points we’ll need to get them all before it ends.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash Rewards – Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of all available rewards during the Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash Tournament, as well as the number of points needed to claim them. Since this Tournament runs for two days, we’ll have a fair bit of time to claim these items, alongside some rewards from the Mogul of the Opera event. Grab a microphone and get ready to belt out your favorite tunes while rolling your dice for big prizes.

Karaoke Clash LevelKaraoke Clash PointsKaraoke Clash Rewards
150 Points7 Tokens
280 Points40 Dice
370 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
4150 Points15 Tokens
5200 Points100 Dice
6300 Points25 Tokens
7250 Points5-Minute High-Roller
8350 PointsCash
9500 Points220 Dice
10550 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11800 Points50 Tokens
12900 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13950 Points400 Dice
141,000 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15900 Points70 Tokens
161,200 Points500 Dice
171,000 PointsCash
181,300 Points100 Tokens
191,500 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
202,100 Points750 Dice
211,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
222,200 Points150 Tokens
232,500 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
243,000 Points200 Tokens
253,200 Points1,100 Dice
263,200 PointsCash
273,600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
284,200 Points1,400 Dice
294,500 Points20-Minute High Roller
306,500 Points1,700 Dice

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

Alongside 6,210 earnable Dice, you can also look forward to getting up to 554 PEG-E Tokens to claim even more fantastic prizes. Need some extra dice to make it through all of these milestones? Check out our free dice links page daily to ensure that you’ve always got your hands on plenty of them.

How to Earn Points During the Karaoke Clash Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

Need some help scoring points during the Monopoly GO Karaoke Clash event? We’ve got your backs — you’ll want to land on as many Railroad Spaces as possible to ensure you’re always getting points. You’ll find the number of earnable points listed below:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

Make sure that you’re always rolling with a multiplier, as well. The higher the multiplier that you’re using, the more points you’ll earn. For example, if you hit a Bank Heist with the x10 multiplier, you’ll earn either 80, 120, or 160 Points rather than the normal amount. It’s a great way to get all of the milestones completed, so be prepared for anything that comes your way. Be sure you know how to add additional friends so you’re always ready for the next big event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.
twitter