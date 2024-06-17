Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It’s been a while since we’ve all had a night out, so let’s prepare for the Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera event together. This exciting new event is chock-full of new rewards, so let’s find out what makes the dice sing during this event.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera Rewards – Listed

Not only do we have plenty of chances to earn dice, but the return of PEG-E means we can get our hands on plenty of Tokens during this three-day event. There’s also a new Token waiting for us to claim as we work through these Milestones, so let’s roll the dice and get some fantastic prizes along the way.

Mogul of the Opera Level Mogul of the Opera Points Mogul of the Opera Rewards 1 5 Points 5 Tokens 2 10 Points 30 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 45 Points 8 Tokens 5 20 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 25 Points 50 Dice 7 35 Points 12 Tokens 8 145 Points 220 Dice 9 35 Points 15 Tokens 10 40 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 45 Points 20 Tokens 12 350 Points 400 Dice 13 45 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 14 60 Points 35 Tokens 15 300 Points Orange Sticker Pack 16 500 Points New Token (Popstar Ms. M) 17 70 Points 40 Tokens 18 85 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 100 Points 45 Tokens 20 1,100 Points 1,000 Dice 21 130 Points 60 Tokens 22 110 Points Cash 23 150 Points Pink Sticker Pack 24 350 Points 500 Dice 25 220 Points 75 Tokens 26 280 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,600 Points 1,500 Dice 28 380 Points 120 Tokens 29 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 650 Points 700 Dice 31 750 Points 180 Toeksn 32 1,900 Points 1,800 Dice 33 1,300 Points Purple Sticker Pack 34 650 Points 160 Tokens 35 1,200 Points Cash 36 2,700 Points 2,100 Dice 37 1,100 Points Blue Sticker Pack 38 1,200 Points 250 Tokens 39 2,200 Points Cash 40 3,500 Points 2,800 Dice 41 1,300 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 42 1,750 Points Blue Sticker Pack 43 6,000 Points 6,500 Dice

Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO

Alongside 17,600 earnable dice, we can also claim the Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token and up to 1,025 PEG-E Tokens to earn even more prizes. If you find yourself struggling to get your hands on Dice during this event, be sure to check out our free dice links page, which is updated every day with new links so we can keep on rolling.

How to Earn Points During the Mogul of the Opera Event

Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re hoping to rack up plenty of points, you’ll want to aim for Corner Spaces during the Mogul of the Opera event. Landing on the GO Space, either Jail Space or Free Parking will net you plenty of points that you can put toward your ever-growing total. While we don’t have full control of the dice we roll, we do have control of the Multiplier that we’re using while rolling them.

Hoping to crush this event? Make sure that you’re rolling with a high multiplier. We normally recommend rolling with at least the x10 Multiplier, but go a little higher if you’ve got the dice for it. Every point value you can earn will be multiplied by the amount that you’re rolling with, so use a high multiplier if you’re hoping to get every milestone completed. Find out if the Airplane Mode Glitch still works to get even more dice.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy