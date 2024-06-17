Image by The Escapist
Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Get ready for the most exciting night out in quite some time.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jun 17, 2024 10:42 am

It’s been a while since we’ve all had a night out, so let’s prepare for the Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera event together. This exciting new event is chock-full of new rewards, so let’s find out what makes the dice sing during this event.

All Monopoly GO Mogul of the Opera Rewards – Listed

Not only do we have plenty of chances to earn dice, but the return of PEG-E means we can get our hands on plenty of Tokens during this three-day event. There’s also a new Token waiting for us to claim as we work through these Milestones, so let’s roll the dice and get some fantastic prizes along the way.

Mogul of the Opera LevelMogul of the Opera PointsMogul of the Opera Rewards
15 Points5 Tokens
210 Points30 Dice
315 PointsCash
445 Points8 Tokens
520 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
625 Points50 Dice
735 Points12 Tokens
8145 Points220 Dice
935 Points15 Tokens
1040 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
1145 Points20 Tokens
12350 Points400 Dice
1345 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
1460 Points35 Tokens
15300 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
16500 PointsNew Token (Popstar Ms. M)
1770 Points40 Tokens
1885 PointsPink Sticker Pack
19100 Points45 Tokens
201,100 Points1,000 Dice
21130 Points60 Tokens
22110 PointsCash
23150 PointsPink Sticker Pack
24350 Points500 Dice
25220 Points75 Tokens
26280 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
271,600 Points1,500 Dice
28380 Points120 Tokens
29450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
30650 Points700 Dice
31750 Points180 Toeksn
321,900 Points1,800 Dice
331,300 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
34650 Points160 Tokens
351,200 PointsCash
362,700 Points2,100 Dice
371,100 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
381,200 Points250 Tokens
392,200 PointsCash
403,500 Points2,800 Dice
411,300 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
421,750 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
436,000 Points6,500 Dice

Alongside 17,600 earnable dice, we can also claim the Popstar Ms. Monopoly Token and up to 1,025 PEG-E Tokens to earn even more prizes. If you find yourself struggling to get your hands on Dice during this event, be sure to check out our free dice links page, which is updated every day with new links so we can keep on rolling.

How to Earn Points During the Mogul of the Opera Event

Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re hoping to rack up plenty of points, you’ll want to aim for Corner Spaces during the Mogul of the Opera event. Landing on the GO Space, either Jail Space or Free Parking will net you plenty of points that you can put toward your ever-growing total. While we don’t have full control of the dice we roll, we do have control of the Multiplier that we’re using while rolling them.

Hoping to crush this event? Make sure that you’re rolling with a high multiplier. We normally recommend rolling with at least the x10 Multiplier, but go a little higher if you’ve got the dice for it. Every point value you can earn will be multiplied by the amount that you’re rolling with, so use a high multiplier if you’re hoping to get every milestone completed. Find out if the Airplane Mode Glitch still works to get even more dice.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

