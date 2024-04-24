Monopoly GO Posh Prix Logo Showing red car and timeframe for the event
Monopoly GO Posh Prix Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 24, 2024 01:40 pm

Running from April 24-25, the Monopoly GO Posh Prix Leaderboard is here. The challenge offers the opportunity to collect free dice rolls, sticker packs, Peg-E tokens, and cash. To help you out, here is a complete list of the Monopoly GO Posh Prix milestone rewards.

All Monopoly GO Posh Prix Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly-GO-Posh-Prix-banner-showing-gameplay-rules-logo-and-how-to-play
The Monopoly GO Posh Prix milestone rewards are spread between 30 levels. Below is the list of rewards that can be unlocked at each milestone level. We are currently in the process of testing each of these to confirm that all prizes and required point values are correct.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
150 Points35 Dice Rolls
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
380 Points7 Tokens
4120 PointsHigh Roller Boost (5 Min)
5140 Points10 Tokens
6150 Points100 Dice Rolls
7130 Points12 Tokens
8160 PointsGold Sticker Pack
9180 Points150 Dice Rolls
10200 Points17 Tokens
11250 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12225 Points175 Dice Rolls
13275 Points25 Tokens
14300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15400 Points275 Dice Rolls
16375 PointsCash
17425 Points45 Tokens
18500 PointsCash
19600 Points400 Dice Rolls
20650 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (25 Min)
21550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22700 Points75 Tokens
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Points675 Dice Rolls
25900 PointsCash
261,300 Points100 Tokens
271,500 PointsCash
281,600 PointsCash Crab Boost (15 Min)
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,300 Dice Rolls

How to Play Posh Prix in Monopoly GO

To get all the Monopoly GO Posh Prix milestone rewards, you need to land on the Railroad tiles. The best way I’ve found to optimize the chances of hitting these four tiles is by rolling lower on the dice modifier.

I always keep my modifier between 5-10 when working on a Leaderboard challenge, and I wait to play until close to the event end time. This lowers the chances of other players surging in the ranks and knocking me out of my slot. Landing on tiles is a matter of chance, so increasing your odds by rolling more frequently at a lesser point reward is helpful.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get free dice rolls in Monopoly GO you have to be dedicated. Log on every day to finish the Quick Wins, make sure you don’t use all your rolls the night before so you can get the rewards without running out. Reach out to friends to finish your sticker collections via trades. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

