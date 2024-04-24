Monopoly GO Posh Prix Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Running from April 24-25, the Monopoly GO Posh Prix Leaderboard is here. The challenge offers the opportunity to collect free dice rolls, sticker packs, Peg-E tokens, and cash. To help you out, here is a complete list of the Monopoly GO Posh Prix milestone rewards.
All Monopoly GO Posh Prix Rewards & Prizes
The Monopoly GO Posh Prix milestone rewards are spread between 30 levels. Below is the list of rewards that can be unlocked at each milestone level. We are currently in the process of testing each of these to confirm that all prizes and required point values are correct.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|50 Points
|35 Dice Rolls
|2
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|80 Points
|7 Tokens
|4
|120 Points
|High Roller Boost (5 Min)
|5
|140 Points
|10 Tokens
|6
|150 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|7
|130 Points
|12 Tokens
|8
|160 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|9
|180 Points
|150 Dice Rolls
|10
|200 Points
|17 Tokens
|
|11
|250 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|12
|225 Points
|175 Dice Rolls
|13
|275 Points
|25 Tokens
|14
|300 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|15
|400 Points
|275 Dice Rolls
|16
|375 Points
|Cash
|17
|425 Points
|45 Tokens
|18
|500 Points
|Cash
|19
|600 Points
|400 Dice Rolls
|20
|650 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (25 Min)
|
|21
|550 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|22
|700 Points
|75 Tokens
|23
|800 Points
|Cash
|24
|1,000 Points
|675 Dice Rolls
|25
|900 Points
|Cash
|26
|1,300 Points
|100 Tokens
|27
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|28
|1,600 Points
|Cash Crab Boost (15 Min)
|29
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|30
|2,000 Points
|1,300 Dice Rolls
How to Play Posh Prix in Monopoly GO
To get all the Monopoly GO Posh Prix milestone rewards, you need to land on the Railroad tiles. The best way I’ve found to optimize the chances of hitting these four tiles is by rolling lower on the dice modifier.
I always keep my modifier between 5-10 when working on a Leaderboard challenge, and I wait to play until close to the event end time. This lowers the chances of other players surging in the ranks and knocking me out of my slot. Landing on tiles is a matter of chance, so increasing your odds by rolling more frequently at a lesser point reward is helpful.
How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get free dice rolls in Monopoly GO you have to be dedicated. Log on every day to finish the Quick Wins, make sure you don’t use all your rolls the night before so you can get the rewards without running out. Reach out to friends to finish your sticker collections via trades. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.