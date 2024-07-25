How To Fix Fallout London Stuck on Downloading Depot [1/7]

It’s time for tea and crumpets if you’re a Fallout 4 fan now that Fallout: London has finally been finished and is available for download. However, the installation process has a few hiccups in it. If you’re stuck on “Downloading Depot [1/7]” while trying to downgrade Fallout 4 so you can play London, here’s how to fix the problem.

How To Fix Fallout: London Downloading Depot [1/7] Downgrading Issue

To install Fallout: London, you’ll have to downgrade your version of Fallout 4. However, numerous users are getting stuck on “Downloading Depot [1/7]” when using the required Downgrader from Nexus Mods.

The fine folks on r/fallout4london discovered that Steam Guard is part of the main culprit here, and recommend turning it off during the installation process. One of my colleagues was hung up on “Downloading Depot [1/7]” for three hours.

After exiting the Downgrader, turning off Steam Guard, and restarting the process, the process took around 10 minutes to complete. So, before you start the installation for Fallout: London, make sure that you’ve turned off Steam Guard completely. You’re safe to re-enable the feature once this downgrading is complete.

In the event that doesn’t work, you can always manually downgrade Fallout 4, though that’s going to take more time and be much more involved.

If you’re looking for the full instructions on how to get Fallout: London up and running, here’s our guide to that.

How To Turn Off Steam Guard

Steam Guard is an authenticator that’s used to ensure that nobody can access your account without you getting notified about it.

If you’re on mobile, you can turn Steam Guard off from the app by heading to the Steam Guard page, clicking the Gear icon, and selecting the option to Remove Authenticator. If you’re on PC, go to Account Details. Under Account Security, click “Manage Steam Guard.” Select “Turn Steam Guard Off” and confirm the choice. You’ll have to click an email confirmation link to fully turn off Steam Guard.

And that’s how you fix the “Downloading Depot [1/7]” error when trying to downgrade Fallout 4 to play London. With that done, prepare to explore the new and colourful world of London, innit? Oh no, it’s already infecting me.

Fallout: London is now available to play on PC.

