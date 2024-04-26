Monopoly GO Property Prodigies Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

The time to gather Partners tokens in the Monopoly GO Property Prodigies milestone rewards is here. From April 26 through April 27, free dice rolls, tokens, sticker packs, and cash will be available to gather. Below is a breakdown of all milestone levels for Property Prodigies.

All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies Rewards & Prizes

The Monopoly GO Property Prodigies milestone rewards are broken down into 30 levels, with a possible total of 4,420 free dice rolls to be collected. Additionally, hundreds of Parade Partners tokens can also be collected for completing specific levels. Below are all the milestone rewards for Property Prodigies, as currently being tested by our team.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 45 Points 120 Tokens 2 55 Points 50 Dice Rolls 3 80 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 90 Points 140 Tokens 5 120 Points 90 Dice Rolls 6 150 Points High Roller Boost (5 Min) 7 140 Points 160 Tokens 8 200 Points Gold Sticker Pack 9 250 Points 180 Dice Rolls 10 230 Points Pink Sticker Pack 11 260 Points Cash 12 275 Points 180 Tokens 13 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 14 400 Points Cash 15 400 Points 250 Dice Rolls 16 450 Points 280 Tokens 17 500 Points Mega Heist Boost (25 Min) 18 600 Points Cash 19 700 Points 400 Dice Rolls 20 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 900 Points 400 Tokens 22 1,000 Points Cash 23 120 Points 650 Dice Rolls 24 1,300 Points Cash 25 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,000 Points 1,100 Dice Rolls 27 1,500 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 28 2,500 Points 500 Tokens 29 2,600 Points Cash 30 3,200 Points 1,700 Dice Rolls

How to Play Property Prodigies in Monopoly GO

Milestone rewards for Property Prodigies in Monopoly GO are earned by landing on Railroad tiles and engaging in Shutdowns or Heists. The rewards of these minigames are directly tied to the dice roll modifier currently in use.

To grind milestone levels quickly, I would recommend never rolling under a modifier of 5 if possible. This will ensure that Heist rewards are high. I personally rotate between a modifier of 5-10, as this provides high point yields without burning through all my dice rolls.

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are the key to gameplay in Monopoly GO. To earn as many free rolls as possible, log on every day to finish the Quick Wins, reach out to friends to finish your sticker collections via trades, and participate in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

