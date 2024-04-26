Property Prodigies monopoly go logo
Image via Scopely
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Monopoly GO Property Prodigies Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 01:55 pm

The time to gather Partners tokens in the Monopoly GO Property Prodigies milestone rewards is here. From April 26 through April 27, free dice rolls, tokens, sticker packs, and cash will be available to gather. Below is a breakdown of all milestone levels for Property Prodigies.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Property Prodigies Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Tokens
Screenshot via Esdscapist

The Monopoly GO Property Prodigies milestone rewards are broken down into 30 levels, with a possible total of 4,420 free dice rolls to be collected. Additionally, hundreds of Parade Partners tokens can also be collected for completing specific levels. Below are all the milestone rewards for Property Prodigies, as currently being tested by our team.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
145 Points120 Tokens
255 Points50 Dice Rolls
380 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
490 Points140 Tokens
5120 Points90 Dice Rolls
6150 PointsHigh Roller Boost (5 Min)
7140 Points160 Tokens
8200 PointsGold Sticker Pack
9250 Points180 Dice Rolls
10230 PointsPink Sticker Pack
11260 PointsCash
12275 Points180 Tokens
13300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
14400 PointsCash
15400 Points250 Dice Rolls
16450 Points280 Tokens
17500 PointsMega Heist Boost (25 Min)
18600 PointsCash
19700 Points400 Dice Rolls
20800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
21900 Points400 Tokens
221,000 PointsCash
23120 Points650 Dice Rolls
241,300 PointsCash
251,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
262,000 Points1,100 Dice Rolls
271,500 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
282,500 Points500 Tokens
292,600 PointsCash
303,200 Points1,700 Dice Rolls

How to Play Property Prodigies in Monopoly GO

Milestone rewards for Property Prodigies in Monopoly GO are earned by landing on Railroad tiles and engaging in Shutdowns or Heists. The rewards of these minigames are directly tied to the dice roll modifier currently in use.

To grind milestone levels quickly, I would recommend never rolling under a modifier of 5 if possible. This will ensure that Heist rewards are high. I personally rotate between a modifier of 5-10, as this provides high point yields without burning through all my dice rolls.

Related: Monopoly GO Railroad Rally Rewards, Milestones, & Free Dice Rolls

How to Get Free Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are the key to gameplay in Monopoly GO. To earn as many free rolls as possible, log on every day to finish the Quick Wins, reach out to friends to finish your sticker collections via trades, and participate in solo and leaderboard challenges. Free dice rolls can also be collected via free codes. To help you find every code, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest giveaways.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get Military Equipment in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Military Equipment
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Military Equipment in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Rivals Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Raid Schedule
Pokemon GO Rivals Week
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Rivals Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Raid Schedule
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Make a Bucket in Minecraft
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make a Bucket in Minecraft
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Military Equipment in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Military Equipment
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Military Equipment in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Rivals Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Raid Schedule
Pokemon GO Rivals Week
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Rivals Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Raid Schedule
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Make a Bucket in Minecraft
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make a Bucket in Minecraft
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 26, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].