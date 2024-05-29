Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Rev up your engines because it’s almost time to start the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off tournament. You’ll need to race for first place in this fast-paced event, so get ready to put the pedal to the metal and bring home some big prizes.

All Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament Rewards, Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards, alongside the point values needed to earn them. You’ll need to keep the pressure on during this event because we can guarantee the competition is going to be stiff.

Showroom Show Off Level Showroom Show Off Points Showroom Show Off Rewards 1 50 Points 35 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 80 Points 5 Tokens 4 120 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 140 Points 7 Tokens 6 150 Points 100 Dice 7 130 Points 12 Tokens 8 160 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 180 Points 150 Dice 10 200 Points 15 Tokens 11 250 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 225 Points 175 Dice 13 275 Points 20 Tokens 14 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 15 400 Points 275 Dice 16 375 Points Cash 17 425 Points 30 Tokens 18 500 Points Cash 19 600 Points 400 Dice 20 650 Points 25-Minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Points Blue Sticker Pack 22 700 Points 50 Tokens 23 800 Points Cash 24 1,000 Points 675 Dice 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,300 Points 100 Tokens 27 1,500 Points Cash 28 1,600 Points 15-Minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Points Cash 30 2,000 Points 1,300 Dice

All in all, we can look forward to claiming 3,110 Dice, some PEG-E Tokens, and a variety of other fantastic prizes during this event. Make sure that you’re utilizing our free dice links page to get yourself plenty of dice to use during this Tournament, as well.

How to Get More Points During Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to score plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces. Landing on these will prompt a mini-game, and depending on your results, you’ll earn the following rewards:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



Obviously, we’ll want to land on Bank Heists as much as possible, which is why it’s nice when there is a chance to earn a Mega Heist bonus in the standard events that are running. If you’re playing smart and using a multiplier while you’re rolling, you’ll have a chance to earn plenty more points. For example, rolling with the x10 multiplier and landing on a Shutdown can earn you 20 or 40 points, depending on the outcome of the mini-game.

Make sure that you know how to add friends while you’re playing Monopoly GO to make your experience all the more exciting and fun. You can participate in the Community Chest, trade Stickers, and so much more when you’ve got a full friends list.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

