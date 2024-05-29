Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips

It's time to show off and be a big shot in the Showroom Show Off Tournament.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 29, 2024 11:14 am

Rev up your engines because it’s almost time to start the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off tournament. You’ll need to race for first place in this fast-paced event, so get ready to put the pedal to the metal and bring home some big prizes.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament Rewards, Listed

Below, you’ll find the full list of Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off rewards, alongside the point values needed to earn them. You’ll need to keep the pressure on during this event because we can guarantee the competition is going to be stiff.

Showroom Show Off LevelShowroom Show Off PointsShowroom Show Off Rewards
150 Points35 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
380 Points5 Tokens
4120 Points5-Minute High Roller
5140 Points7 Tokens
6150 Points100 Dice
7130 Points12 Tokens
8160 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9180 Points150 Dice
10200 Points15 Tokens
11250 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12225 Points175 Dice
13275 Points20 Tokens
14300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
15400 Points275 Dice
16375 PointsCash
17425 Points30 Tokens
18500 PointsCash
19600 Points400 Dice
20650 Points25-Minute Rent Frenzy
21550 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
22700 Points50 Tokens
23800 PointsCash
241,000 Points675 Dice
25900 PointsCash
261,300 Points100 Tokens
271,500 PointsCash
281,600 Points15-Minute Cash Grab
291,800 PointsCash
302,000 Points1,300 Dice

Related: Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards, Milestones & Tips

All in all, we can look forward to claiming 3,110 Dice, some PEG-E Tokens, and a variety of other fantastic prizes during this event. Make sure that you’re utilizing our free dice links page to get yourself plenty of dice to use during this Tournament, as well.

How to Get More Points During Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to score plenty of points during the Monopoly GO Showroom Show Off Tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces. Landing on these will prompt a mini-game, and depending on your results, you’ll earn the following rewards:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

Obviously, we’ll want to land on Bank Heists as much as possible, which is why it’s nice when there is a chance to earn a Mega Heist bonus in the standard events that are running. If you’re playing smart and using a multiplier while you’re rolling, you’ll have a chance to earn plenty more points. For example, rolling with the x10 multiplier and landing on a Shutdown can earn you 20 or 40 points, depending on the outcome of the mini-game.

Make sure that you know how to add friends while you’re playing Monopoly GO to make your experience all the more exciting and fun. You can participate in the Community Chest, trade Stickers, and so much more when you’ve got a full friends list.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokemon GO Battle League Shared Skies Encounters & Rewards
Pokemon GO promotional image for the Shared Skies season of the GO Battle League
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Battle League Shared Skies Encounters & Rewards
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 29, 2024
Read Article All Larval Tear Locations in Elden Ring
larval tear guide elden ring
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Larval Tear Locations in Elden Ring
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 29, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon GO Battle League Shared Skies Encounters & Rewards
Pokemon GO promotional image for the Shared Skies season of the GO Battle League
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Battle League Shared Skies Encounters & Rewards
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 29, 2024
Read Article All Larval Tear Locations in Elden Ring
larval tear guide elden ring
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Larval Tear Locations in Elden Ring
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 29, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Making It Big Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 29, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.