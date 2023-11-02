Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man Gameplay Trailer Reveals DLC Release Date & Full Fatality

NetherRealm Studios suited up to deliver a full Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man DLC gameplay trailer, revealing nearly three minutes of brutal supervillain combos and moves. The full video of the first Kombat Pack fighter was published today, revealing a release date of November 9, 2023, for those who purchase the add-on content.

We got a sneak peek at the infamous Invincible bad dad when NetherRealm gave us a shorter gameplay trailer a few weeks ago. Today’s video, however, really gives fighting game fans a deeper look at what Omni-Man is capable of when he enters the ring with other Mortal Kombat fighters. Just like the show and comic book series he’s based on, this not-so-good guy can bring powerful attacks without sacrificing speed, as he’s able to crush spines and zip behind opponents before they even realize he’s gone. The Omni-Man gameplay trailer also features a solid amount of Tremor, who is returning in Mortal Kombat 1 as a Kameo fighter.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Omni-Man gameplay trailer also gives us an uncut look at the Invincible character’s full train Fatality, which sees him plow Kenshi through a subway car filled with civilians. It’s a gory and gorgeous reference to the show that leaves the blind swordsman as nothing more than a severed head. We also get a full clip showing the villain’s Fatal Blow, which allows players to pummel their enemy’s faces into the ground. Plus, if you stick around until after the end of the trailer, you’ll catch Tremor’s Fatality, too, which sees him create a giant bolder bowling ball. It all looks just as brutal as you’d expect, and you can see it for yourself in the Omni-Man gameplay trailer below.

Meanwhile, Invincible Season 2 will bring Omni-Man back to the property he’s originally from when it premieres tomorrow, November 3. For more on Mortal Kombat 1, its Kombat Pack DLC, and the Invincible universe, be sure to stay tuned for updates.