My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 Release Date Confirmed

My Hero Academia Season 7 is in full swing and Episode 17 is on the horizon. This episode will be high stakes for Deku, and it’s not something you’re going to want to miss. Here’s exactly when you can watch it.

When Does My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 17 Release?

Episode 17 of My Hero Academia Season 7 will be released at 2:30 am PT/ 5:30 am ET on Sept. 14, 2024. As usual, you’ll be able to start your Saturday morning with a brand-new episode of My Hero Academia.

We’re entering the final episodes of My Hero Academia Season 7. The season is expected to conclude in mid-October with Episode 21, so things are sure to heat up in the coming weeks. Like every previous episode, you’ll be able to stream My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 on Crunchyroll when it arrives.

If you’re watching the season dubbed then you’ll have to wait a little longer before getting your chance to see Episode 17. The My Hero Academia dub is two weeks behind, so expect the episode to land in a fortnight.

Season 7, Episode 17 will see Deku attempt to stop Shigaraki before his transformation is complete. The show is truly heading towards its climax so you won’t want to miss out on this upcoming episode. The good news is that if you can’t wait to find out what happens next you can always read the manga which concluded earlier this year.

Now it is complete you can read the entire My Hero Academia story from start to finish via the Viz Media website. Of course, we get that some people just want to enjoy the anime, and for those fans, the important date to mark on your calendar is Sept. 14 when Episode 17 of Season 7 will finally arrive.

