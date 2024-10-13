NCIS: Origins Free Live Streams – How to Watch New Season Without Cable

NCIS: Origins is premiering Monday, October 14, and we have all of the information you need on where to watch the prequel series for free and more!

Recommended Videos

NCIS: Origins is set in 1991, years before the events of NCIS. The origins story follows the untold tail of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and how he got his start as a newly minted special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series will show key events of Gibbs’ life, including personal tragedies and professional challenges. Fans are in for a treat as this series is set to get way more personal than the original NCIS!

NCIS: Origins Free Live Streams and How to Watch Without Cable

The two-hour series premiere of NCIS: Origins will air on CBS on Monday, October 14 at 9/8c. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch for free on Paramount+ on the same day!

NCIS Origins Episode Release Schedule

NCIS: Origins is currently set to include 12 episodes in its pilot season. However, show creator Mark Harmon is hopeful that the show will have much success, bringing in an additional nine episodes, making it 22 total. Although, that has yet to be confirmed.

Back in July, Parade Magazine spoke with Harmon about the show, where he mentioned that it was still too early to tell how it all was going.

“It’s early, guys,” he told Parade. “All I can tell you is this is a tough business and most of them don’t make it. We’ve got a shot here and I’m thrilled about this cast and thrilled about working with David and Gina. They’re as good as it ever got in 20-some odd years with creative on NCIS.”

As of right now, only the first three episodes have been announced with their titles and air dates.

Episode Release Date Episode 1: Enter Sandman Monday, October 14 Episode 2: Enter Sandman, Part 2 Monday, October 14 Episode 3: Bend, Don’t Break Monday, October 21

Where to Watch NCIS Old Seasons

To get prepared for the premiere of NCIS: Origins on Monday, October 14, you can watch previous seasons on Paramount+ and Netflix!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy