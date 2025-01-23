Ninja Gaiden 4 Announced During Microsoft’s Xbox Developer Direct 2025

It has been a few years since we heard about the Ninja Gaiden series. Thankfully, Koei Tecmo announced Ninja Gaiden 4 during the Xbox Developer Direct 2025 today. Both Team Ninja and PlatinumGames will develop it.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

Ninja Gaiden 4 will feature a new protagonist named Yakumo, a member of the Raven Clan, who are rivals to the Hayabusa Clan. However, fret not: series mainstay Ryu Hayabusa will also show up and have playable sections. It also looks like he and Yakumo will throw down, so expect a hard boss fight against Ryu that will take you 100 tries. Expect other familiar faces alongside fresh ones, as well. It has been over 10 years since the last mainline Ninja Gaiden entry, after all.

Not content with just one announcement, Koei Tecmo also casually revealed Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

This is a Unreal Engine 5 remake of the 2008 original. It shadow-dropped today for Xbox, PC, and PS5, and is available on Game Pass. Everything, from the stages and characters to effects and lighting, has been completely redesigned and remastered. If you recall, fans were upset with Ninja Gaiden 2 Sigma, a reworking of the original that toned down the blood and dismemberment. All of that violent goodness has been brought back in glorious high definition, though you can still choose to make the game less grotesque in the options menu. Gamers can also play as Momiji, Ayane, and Rachel. In addition, a “Hero Play Style” has been added. It is a mode for novices that provides automatic support in the most difficult situations, so the notoriously challenging title is more accessible.

The launch of Ninja Gaiden 4 will be in Fall 2025. It will be coming to Xbox, PC, and PS5 (it will also be available via Game Pass on Day One).

