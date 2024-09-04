Nintendo Reveals New Mario & Luigi: Brothership Details

On September 3rd, the biggest story in gaming was the announcement that Concord was going offline. What gamers might have missed, however, was Nintendo providing new details on its upcoming title, Mario & Luigi: Brothership.
As spotted and translated via Kotaku, Nintendo of Japan dropped information on the RPG on its official website. Here is a breakdown of what awaits the Italian brothers:
- The duo will explore a new world called Conectal Land after being sucked through a vortex (no pipes involved this time)
- Conectal Land will have various islands centered around a particular theme. For example, Gran Gran Island will have rocky terrain (it’s not populated by multiple grandmothers), while Kandang Island will contain fire and ice elements
- Mario and Luigi can perform combination attacks with their normal abilities, not just their specials like in previous entries. Your timing will have to be on point to do extra hits on foes
- All new “Brother Attacks” will allow the siblings to deal massive damage with special timed button presses
- Bowser may be sitting this game out as the main antagonist, as the “Boldrud Squad” will be the main baddies you will have to fight
Here’s a small glimpse of a “Brother Attack” in action in Mario & Luigi: Brothership:
I guess Mario and Luigi are X-Men now and are itching to replace Storm. How did they get the power to control the elements?
Brothership looks quite vibrant and colorful, and the gameplay appears to be super smooth. While I wish the original developers, AlphaDream, were still around, I’m glad Nintendo was able to employ some of the team to make this new adventure. Now all we need is a collection of all the previous games so they aren’t stuck on the GBA and DS handhelds.
Mario & Luigi: Brothership will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 7.
Published: Sep 4, 2024 10:56 am