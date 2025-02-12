official verse piece trello and discord

Similar to Blox Fruits, the levels in Verse Piece skyrocket to Level 10,000 and beyond with different areas, NPCs, combat abilities, etc. That’s why having a constantly updated community hub of information is crucial for easier progression. Luckily, here’s how to find the Verse Piece Trello and Discord.

How to Find Verse Piece Trello and Discord

Screenshot by The Escapist

Here are all Verse Piece community hubs:

The game is full of customization options from Races and Traits to combat styles and even One Piece fruits. The Trello does an excellent job of categorizing and explaining each game feature so that you can pick out the ones you like the most. You’ll find info on:

All Islands

All Swords

All Combat Styles

Tier Lists

Game Tips

All Races

All Traits

All Fruits

All NPCs

All Mobs and All Bosses

All Dungeons

All Materials

All Abilities

All Artifacts

All Accessories

Upcoming content

And while the Trello is a wiki-like list of all content, don’t forget to join the Discord Server. That’s where you can find more subjective and informative opinions about the game like community tier lists or answers to any specific questions you might have. You can also chat about the best entries from each category or organize trading and get item value opinions for trades.

Last but not least, the Discord is also a source of announcements and updates. You can check out the latest patch notes for buffs and nerfs across all categories. Also, it’s a great way to keep track of any special events or giveaways where you can get free stuff.

That’s it for my guide on how to find the Verse Piece Trello and Discord server. Don’t forget to check out our Verse Piece codes to grab some free goodies for the game.

