Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
official verse piece trello and discord
Image via [Vermillion]
Category:
Video Games

Official Verse Piece Trello And Discord

Your go-to for all things Verse Piece.
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 04:04 am

Similar to Blox Fruits, the levels in Verse Piece skyrocket to Level 10,000 and beyond with different areas, NPCs, combat abilities, etc. That’s why having a constantly updated community hub of information is crucial for easier progression. Luckily, here’s how to find the Verse Piece Trello and Discord.

Recommended Videos

How to Find Verse Piece Trello and Discord

verse piece trello board
Screenshot by The Escapist

Here are all Verse Piece community hubs:

The game is full of customization options from Races and Traits to combat styles and even One Piece fruits. The Trello does an excellent job of categorizing and explaining each game feature so that you can pick out the ones you like the most. You’ll find info on:

  • All Islands
  • All Swords
  • All Combat Styles
  • Tier Lists
  • Game Tips
  • All Races
  • All Traits
  • All Fruits
  • All NPCs
  • All Mobs and All Bosses
  • All Dungeons
  • All Fruits
  • All Materials
  • All Abilities
  • All Artifacts
  • All Accessories
  • Upcoming content

And while the Trello is a wiki-like list of all content, don’t forget to join the Discord Server. That’s where you can find more subjective and informative opinions about the game like community tier lists or answers to any specific questions you might have. You can also chat about the best entries from each category or organize trading and get item value opinions for trades.

Last but not least, the Discord is also a source of announcements and updates. You can check out the latest patch notes for buffs and nerfs across all categories. Also, it’s a great way to keep track of any special events or giveaways where you can get free stuff.

That’s it for my guide on how to find the Verse Piece Trello and Discord server. Don’t forget to check out our Verse Piece codes to grab some free goodies for the game.

Post Tag:
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
Gordan loves to dive into the nitty-gritty of roleplaying games whether it be a massive title like Baldur's Gate 3 or a hidden RPG gem on Roblox. You can always find him in the nooks and crannies of multiplayer games searching for secrets. That is when he's not running D&D for his friends.