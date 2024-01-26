One Piece is one of the longest-running anime series of all time. And like many manga adapted into anime, it has plenty of filler episodes. While hardcore fans will want to watch every bit of the popular series, here’s every One Piece filler episode you can consider skipping.

One Piece Filler List – Every Episode & Arc You Can Skip

Anime filler can be one-off episodes or short story arcs that are not included in the original manga source material and don’t have a direct bearing on the main narrative. Many manga adaptations feature filler episodes, including Dragon Ball and Fullmetal Alchemist, and One Piece is no exception to that trend. Interestingly, despite running for well over 1,000 episodes, One Piece only has approximately 100 episodes worth of filler across its entire run so far.

One Piece filler episodes are a curious thing, with some episodes containing brief snippets and scenes from the manga, like Episodes 203, 223, 628, and 747, while the rest of the episode is original narrative material. The Ocean’s Dream Arc is a loose adaptation of the 2003 PlayStation game of the same name. The Little East Blue Arc sets up the events of the non-canonical movie One Piece Film: Strong World, while the crossovers with other anime are obviously filler. Finally, while the Uta’s Past episodes introduce the canonical character Uta, just how much of her backstory depicted is considered filler is still an open debate among fans. Here’s every One Piece filler episode:

Warship Island Arc (Episodes 54-60)

Arabasta Arc (Episodes 98-99, 102)

Post-Arabasta Arc (Episodes 131-135)

Goat Island Arc (Episodes 136-138)

Ruluka Island Arc (Episodes (139-143)

G-8 Arc (Episodes 196-206)

Ocean’s Dream Arc (Episodes 220-224)

Foxy’s Return Arc (Episodes 225-226)

Straw Hat’s Backstories Arc (Episodes 279-283)

Straw Hat and Buggy’s Adventures Arc (Episodes 291-292, 303)

Post-Ennies Lobby Arc (Episodes 317-319)

Ice Hunter Arc (Episodes 326-336)

Spa Island Arc (Episodes 382-384)

Boss Luffy Arc (Episodes 406-407)

Little East Blue Arc (Episodes 426-429)

Pre-Marineford Recap Arc (Episodes 457-458)

One Piece x Toriko Crossover (Episode 492)

Battle Against Big Tiger Begins (Episode 499)

Straw Hats in Shock (Episode 506)

One Piece x Toriko Crossover 2 (Episode 542)

Z’s Ambition Arc (Episodes 575-578)

One Piece x Dragon Ball x Toriko Crossover (Episode 590)

Caesar Retrieval Arc (Episodes 626-628)

Silver Mine Arc (Episodes 574-750)

Straw Hat’s Rescue Operation (Episode 775)

Marine Rookie Arc (Episodes 780-782)

Cidre Guild Arc (Episodes 895-896)

Uta’s Past Arc (Episodes 1029-1030)

One Piece is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.