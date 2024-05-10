Enel using the Goro Goro no Mi in his Lightning Form in the One Piece Skypeia Arc
Screenshot Via Toei Animation
Category:
Anime & Manga

One Piece: Goro Goro No Mi Explained

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|
Published: May 10, 2024 05:18 pm

The Goro Goro No Mi is one of the most powerful devil fruits introduced in One Piece. The fruit was first introduced in the Skypeia arc of the series, and its user is the self-proclaimed “god” of Skypeia Enel.

Goro Goro No Mi Explained

Enel using the Goro Goro no Mi to shoot lightning from his hand
Screenshot Via Toei Animation

In the world of One Piece, there are three different types of Devil Fruits that exist, and some are more advantageous than others. The Zoan type of Devil Fruit allows users to transform into a species of animal. Paramecia Devil Fruits are the most common type and give users superhuman abilities. Lastly, there are the Logia-type Devil Fruits, which are considered the most powerful, transforming the user into an element of nature, letting the user create and control large amounts of said element.

In the case of the Goro Goro no Mi (Rumble Rumble Fruit in English), the user has the power to become, control, and create lightning. It’s an incredibly overpowered Devil Fruit, and unfortunately, the user of this lightning-based fruit isn’t a very responsible one. Enel is the main antagonist of the Skypeia arc and finds the devil fruit well before the events of Skypeia, and he uses its power to take control of Sky Island.

Throughout the Skypeia arc, Enel showcases how he uses his devil fruit to overpower his enemies while remaining untouchable. When attacked, he transforms his body into lightning so that all of the attacks simply phase through him. While his opponents can’t touch him, Enel can instead deliver devastating electrical attacks, putting millions of volts of electricity into the victim, which usually leaves them fried and unable to move. However, there is one weakness to this overpowered Devil Fruit.

Goro Goro no Mi Weaknesses

Enel in the One Piece Skypeia movie, shocked at Luffy's immunity
Screenshot via Toei Animation

While Enel could teleport, phase through attacks, and deliver incredible amounts of damage with large amounts of electricity via lightning, one devil fruit allows a user to be completely immune to it. That one user is Monkey D. Luffy, whose body was given the properties of rubber via his Gomu Gomu no Mi. Because of this, Luffy is essentially an insulator who is not phased by any of Enel’s attacks. Because of this, the manga calls Luffy the “one and only natural enemy” of Enel.

Luffy’s immunity doesn’t stop Enel from trying to attack him, and he puts even more powers on display by transforming into a giant being of lightning. It’s an incredible transformation that would most likely have worked on anyone that wasn’t Luffy. However, Enel was eventually defeated despite the power of his Devil Fruit. While power systems in One Piece have evolved to include things like Haki to counteract Devil Fruit abilities, the Goro Goro no Mi is still an incredibly powerful one with dangerous potential.

And that’s the Goro Goro no Mi in One Piece explained.

One Piece is available to read online in English through VIZ Media and other services.

Post Tag:
One Piece
Author
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.