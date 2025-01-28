Oscars 2025: Where To Stream All the Films Nominated for the Best Visual Effects

The 97th Academy Awards nominations were announced last week, and in case you want to watch the movies that were nominated to prepare for the upcoming award show, we have you covered!

Recommended Videos

You’re definitely going to want to see these films because all five of them were nominated for the best visual effects. Who wouldn’t want to see the movies with the best visuals? Keep on reading to see what they are!

WATCH NOW: The Oscars will air on ABC on March 2 at 7 PM ET and will also be streaming live on Hulu.

Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus follows a group of space colonizers who come face to face with a frightening life form in their universe while scavenging a space station. The film first premiered in the summer of 2024.

Streaming platform: Hulu

Visual Effects Supervisors: Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan

Better Man

Better Man follows the true story of the life of British singer Robbie Williams. The film portrays him as a monkey because that he how the singer sees himself. “In your own words, you would refer to being dragged up on stage to perform like a monkey. I immediately thought of portraying you not as we see you, but as how you see yourself,” film director Michael Gracey said in an interview with Williams.

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Visual Effects Supervisors: Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two, which premiered in theaters on March 1, 2024, follows Timothee Chalamet who portrays Paul Atreides in the film. He must choose between the love of his life or the fate of the universe.

Streaming platform: MAX

Visual Effects Supervisors: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows a young ape who goes on a journey that leads him to question everything he’s been taught about the past. He ultimately makes choices that define the future for apes and humans.

Streaming platforms: Hulu and Prime Video

Visual Effects Supervisors: Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke

Wicked

If you missed Wicked in theaters, you’re in luck because you can now sing along with Glinda and Elphaba straight from your couch! Catch the brilliant Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in this film adaption of the 2003 Broadway musical.

Streaming platforms: Apple TV and Prime Video

Visual Effects Supervisors: Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy