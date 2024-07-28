Oshi no Ko Live-Action Series & Movie Release Date

Oshi no Ko continues to be one of the most popular idol anime series around today, and because of this hype, it will soon be entering the Live-Action realm. With both a show and a movie on the way, here are the dates to remember.

When Will the Live-Action Oshi no Ko Series “Kana” be Released?

The Live-Action Oshi no Ko series “Kana” will arrive on Nov. 28, 2024. The series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime with eight episodes set to be released. A trailer for the upcoming show was shared on July 28, and it shows the actors bringing to life the idol characters fans know and love from the anime.

Right now it isn’t clear how the series will be released, whether that is weekly or as a one-time dump of all eight episodes, however, once we know for sure then this article will be updated so check back closer to the release date.

When Will the Live-Action Oshi no Ko Movie Be Released?

The Live-Action Oshi no Ko film that will act as a sequel to the upcoming Kana series will be released on Dec. 20, 2024, in theaters across Japan. No details have been shared yet on exactly what part of the story the upcoming film will cover, just that it will be a sequel to the events of the series.

As is typical for anime adaptions, there’s no international release date for the Live-Action Oshi no Ko film yet, but we expect it will come to the West, most likely in 2025. Whether the movie will get a theatrical run internationally or simply debut on streaming is still unknown, but once we have the details about when and where you can watch this film then we’ll update this article to reflect the news.

Season 2 of Oshi no Ko’s anime is still in full swing with episodes arriving weekly on HIDIVE.

