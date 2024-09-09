Peacemaker Season 2 Gets Release Window

The DC Universe, led by James Gunn, is taking its time leaving the runway. However, things will really get going in 2025 with the release of Creature Commandos and Superman. There’s one other project that’s sure to have people talking, though, Peacemaker Season 2, which finally has a release window.

With Gunn being pretty active on the social media platform Threads, fans like to send him questions about his upcoming projects. One user decided to respond to a photo of a cute squirrel the filmmaker posted, asking about when they can expect the new season of Peacemaker to drop. Gunn didn’t beat around the bush, saying, “2025 after Superman.”

Superman‘s release date is July 11, 2025, just two weeks before Marvel Studios releases The Fantastic Four: First Steps. So, with plenty of superhero content in the summer, DC will look to release Peacemaker closer to the end of the year, which won’t be too big of a chance for the John Cena-led series, as its first season dropped at the very beginning of 2022.

Despite the release window not being all that different, there are major changes coming to Peacemaker for Season 2. Set photos tease a potential multiverse story, with the powers that be looking to move away from the universe the first season takes place in. Many fans are theorizing that the titular antihero will serve as the bridge between the two continuities, but that’s nothing but conjecture at this point.

Cena will return for Peacemaker‘s sophomore outing alongside Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee. Joining them will be newcomers Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez, David Denman, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Season 1 of Peacemaker is streaming now on Max.

