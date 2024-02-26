Persona 3 Reload Summer Festival Guide

Sure, climbing up Tartarus and saving the world is important and all, but choosing the right dialogue options for your romantic interest of choice is even more crucial. Here’s everything you need to know about the Summer Festival in Persona 3 Reload, including all dialogue options and prizes.

Recommended Videos

Who Can You Bring to the Summer Festival in Persona 3 Reload?

All of the female Social Links are available as date options for the Summer Festival in Persona 3 Reload. Mitsuru and Aigis will be available to all players, but you’ll need to hit at least rank 1 for the other girls in order for you to invite them out.

Listed below are all of your date options for the Festival:

Mitsuru and Aigis

Yukari

Fuuka

Chihiro

Yuko

As for who you should actually bring to the Summer Festival, well that’s completely up to you. From an efficient min-maxing standpoint, if you’ve already maxed out a Social Link with any of the girls, there’s no point in bringing them as you won’t get any value out of it. With that in mind, you should bring someone you’re actively working on.

That being said, this is just a fun little sequence that gives you the opportunity to spend time with your favorite character. Even if you don’t play optimally, at the end of the day you’re just losing out on a few Social Link points.

Best Dialogue Options For Every Character

Depending on who you bring to the Summer Festival in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll have to engage in different types of conversations with them. You’ll also need to choose the right dialogue options to make sure that you’re getting the most Social Link points out of that interaction.

Below is a list of all the optimal options for each girl:

Character Answer Mitsuru Any Aigis Any Yukari You have a nicer figure. Fuuka You look great. Chihiro I like them. Yuko I’m sure you would.

Picking any other option is fine and won’t ruin the date, but keep in mind that you’ll receive fewer Social Link points, or none at all in the worst case scenario.

All Lottery Prize Options in the Persona 3 Reload Summer Festival

Finally, as the date progresses, you’ll eventually get to play a lottery game where you have to choose either the top or bottom lottery ticket. Here’s what each option gets you:

Top lottery ticket: Kaleidoscope

Bottom lottery ticket: Jack Frost Doll

This choice really comes down to which prize you’d prefer to receive. Both are gift items that you can give to any of the girls, and they’re also obtainable from other means. The Kaleidoscope can be obtained from the antiques store, while the Jack Frost Doll can be obtained as a prize from the crane game at Paulownia Mall. We will say that the Jack Frost Doll is a little easier to acquire, but this choice doesn’t really matter ultimately.

That’s all you need to know about the Summer Festival in Persona 3 Reload.