Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
We didn't see this coming
Category:
News
Video Games

Persona 3 Reload Will Get DLC Persona 5 Fight

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 03:13 pm

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, it was revealed the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass will include a DLC boss fight with Persona 5‘s Joker.

Recommended Videos

Take a look at a teaser for the battle below:

The pass will include the DLC Episode Aigis: The Answer, which was part of Persona 3 FES back in 2007. The Answer takes place after the best ending of Persona 3 Reload. In addition, a Challenge Battle with Joker will be available. It looks like he wields Arsène and other Personas to make your fight against him a living nightmare.

The Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass will launch on September 10.

Post Tag:
Feature
News
Persona 3 Reload
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
twitter Link to www.thatvideogameblog.com