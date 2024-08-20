Persona 3 Reload Will Get DLC Persona 5 Fight

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, it was revealed the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass will include a DLC boss fight with Persona 5‘s Joker.

Take a look at a teaser for the battle below:

The pass will include the DLC Episode Aigis: The Answer, which was part of Persona 3 FES back in 2007. The Answer takes place after the best ending of Persona 3 Reload. In addition, a Challenge Battle with Joker will be available. It looks like he wields Arsène and other Personas to make your fight against him a living nightmare.

The Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass will launch on September 10.

