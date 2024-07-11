Power Metal Digs to New Depths With Deep Rock Galactic Collaboration

Deep Rock Galactic is a complete vibe —and it seems that Italian power metal band Wind Rose is ready to match it with this new collaboration.

Exploring the depths of a procedurally generated planet with your buddies has never felt better than it does in DRG, and we all know that a quick stop at The Abyss is in order after a successful dig. Dwarves tossing around some “rock and stone” after tossing back a few ales and dancing the night away is always on the menu, and we may finally have an official theme song for our upcoming adventures.

Dwarfs from around the world, WE HEARD YOU!



We teamed up with Deep Rock Galactic to release our new single “Rock And Stone”, which will be the ultimate anthem of Dwarf Metal!



Full video: https://t.co/cKS6qusj7s



If You don’t Rock and Stone, You ain’t coming home! pic.twitter.com/vffzgLPNKe — Wind Rose (@windroseband) July 11, 2024 Tweet by @windroseband on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Powerful riffs, booming bass, and thunderous drums roar from Wind Rose in the single “Rock And Stone,” lovingly named after the iconic phrase uttered from the mouth of the dwarves in Deep Rock Galactic. Whether you’re giving a Rock and Stone after a successful dig, or use it as a rallying cry to let your friends know that you’re not giving up in the face of adversity, it’s a powerful phrase for players to hear. Something that Wind Rose completely understood when undertaking this rather mammoth task.

If you’re familiar with the source material, “Rock and Stone” does a phenomenal job of bringing this Deep Rock Galactic collaboration to life. Even if you’re not a Deep Rock devotee just yet, this may be the final push that you need to take to the caves of Hoxxes IV. If you’re hoping to check out the video and the song for yourself, you’ll find the full music video below:

Official Rock and Stone Video via Wind Rose on YouTube

I think the best part of this whole track is that it isn’t as cringy as one may expect. When I think of people creating music based on video games, my mind can’t help but think of the admittedly meme-worthy Minecraft videos from yesteryear, but I can’t deny — I would happily blare this while driving down the freeway without a care in the world. I really hope this shows up in the in-game jukebox in a future update. FOR KARL!

