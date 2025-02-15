Project Mugetsu Bankai Guide and Tier List [UPDATE 2.5]

Unlocking and using a Bankai is essential to becoming strong in Project Mugetsu. Bankai are unique and very different from each other, so they allow for unique and versatile playstyles no matter which one you pick. To make picking a Bankai easier, follow along to our Project Mugetsu Bankai guide and tier list below.

Project Mugetsu Bankai Tier List

Unfortunately, not all Bankai in Project Mugetsu are made equal, as some are much stronger than others. In the above tier list, we put Minazuki, Nozarashi, and Zanka No Tachi higher than everything else, as these Bankai are leagues above the other ones with damage and utility. A good starting Bankai would be Daiguren Hyorinmaru because of its freezing and defensive capabilities.

Project Mugetsu Bankai List

Here is a detailed list of all Bankai from Project Mugetsu, along with all of their moves (Z, X, C, V):

Bankai Move List

Minazuki •Z: Hemorrhage (lvl.40) – Unleash 3 Blood Slash projectiles that become bigger the further they go.

•X: Bloody Frenzy (lvl.45) – Unleash a flurry of slashes in a large area around you.

•C: Blood Rampage (lvl.50) – Start running and slashing in a large area around you, ragdolling any opponent hit and dragging them as you go.

•V: Blood Clot (lvl.60) – Hitting enemies with your other abilities applies a mark. Using Blood Clot on marked targets will explode with blood, dealing heavy damage and knocking them over for a few seconds.

Nozarashi •Z: Bisect (lvl.40) – Slash forward, sending a damaging projectile that grows bigger as it travels.

•X: Frenzy (lvl.45) – Slash in front of yourself in quick succession, dashing forward each time.

•C: Scream (lvl.50) – Let out a scream that stuns and damages anyone within range.

•V: Berserk (lvl.60) – Start running forward and unleash a devastating horizontal slash after a few seconds.

Zanka No Tachi •Z: Tenshi Kaijin (lvl.40) – Dash towards an enemy at enormous speed and finish with a horizontal slash.

•C: Daisojin (lvl.45) – Stab the ground, summoning charred skeletons that chase opponents. When an enemy is attacked by a skeleton, they are knocked down and damaged. This attack can Guardbreak.

•X: Zanka No Tachi West Zanjitsu Gokui (lvl.50) – Engulf yourself in flame, heavenly damaging anyone within range. Players who are caught in the fire do not regenerate health, stamina, or Reiatsu.

•V: Zanka No Tachi East Kyokujitsujin (lvl.60) – Do a downwards slash, creating a fissure that explodes after a few seconds, dealing massive burn damage. This move can Guardbreak.

Senbonzakura Kageyoshi •Z: Senkei (lvl.40) – Become a lethal bundle of petals, teleporting behind an opponent and backstabbing them.

•X: Senjin (lvl.45) – Summon many petals to collapse on an enemy continuously.

•C: Gokei (lvl.50) – Summon a great number of petals that surround and trap the opponent in a sphere. After a few seconds, the sphere shrinks, shredding the opponent.

•V: Shukei Hakuteiken (lvl.60) – Summon large blades next to your opponent and you, grabbing one and decimating the opponent with a horizontal dash.

Kamishini No Yari •Z: Serial Blade (lvl.40) – Grab the opponent, stating them through the chest and throwing them away. This leaves the enemy stunned.

•X: Ikku De (lvl.45) – Release a barrage of slices in all directions.

•C: Tate Hoko (lvl.50) – Raise your sword and then release it for a devastating ground slam, heavily damaging and stunning any opponent hit.

•V: Shoot ‘Em Dead (lvl.60) – Shoot a big projectile forward, dealing massive damage and marking the opponent. Reactivate the ability in order to poison the opponent.

Daiguren Hyorinmaru •Z: Daiguren Hyorinmaru (lvl.40) – Surround yourself with ice, summoning a frozen dragon to damage and freeze enemies on contact. The dragon can change direction mid-attack.

•X: Ryusenka (lvl.45) – Fash forward, flash-freezing any opponent struck, momentarily making them unable to move.

•C: Sennen Hyoro (lvl.50) – Jump into the air, forming large ice pillars in a circle, before calling them to the center, crushing the opponent.

•V: Hyoten Hyakkasso (lvl.60) – Fly up, opening the sky

Tensa Zangetsu •Z: Issen Getsuga (lvl.40) – Slash with your blade, firing a barrage of red and black energy waves that become bigger the longer they travel.

•X: Tenburenjin (lvl.45) – Jump up, making a flurry of slashes in all directions, and then releasing one final one in the direction you are facing.

•C: Retsuga (lvl.50) – Teleport behind an enemy, hitting them from behind with a vertical slam.

•V: Getsuga Tensho (lvl.60) – Swing your sword down, firing a wave of devastating energy that damages any opponent hit.

How to Unlock Bankai in Project Mugetsu

To unlock Bankai abilities, you first need to reach level 75 with your Meditation Progress. Once you reach this level, you will have the option to fight your Zanpakuto in a duel to unlock your Bankai. Bankai’s are the highest level of abilities in the game, so getting them isn’t as easy as it looks. If you fail to beat your Zanpakuto, you have to wait 12 minutes before fighting it again. To activate a Bankai, fill out your Ignition bar and type ‘Bankai‘ into the games chat.

How do I Reroll My Bankai in Project Mugetsu

Once you get your Bankai, you have the option to reroll it to a different one. To reroll a Bankai, you need to reroll your Zanpakuto first. In order to do that, you need to find Hueco Mundo NPCs that are scattered across Soul Society, Hueco Mundo, Karakura Town, and Wandenreich. After you locate them, you need to buy a reroll for $150.000.

How do I Level Up My Bankai in Project Mugetsu

The process of leveling up your Bankai is the same as acquiring it. You need to fight your Zanpakuto in a duel to level up, unlocking different abilities as your level gets higher. The abilities are unlocked automatically and ready to use as soon as the required level is reached.

That is all for our Project Mugetsu Bankai guide and tier list. If you are interested in more Bleach-like games, make sure to visit our Peroxide Codes article for freebies.

