PS5 Backwards Compatibility Guide: PS4, PS3, PS2, and PS1 Playability

The Sony PlayStation brand is all about providing world-class experiences with cutting-edge technology. It even doubled down in 2024 by releasing the PlayStation 5 Pro. That being said, if you want to play some classic games on your PS5, here’s everything you need to know about PS5 backwards compatibility.

What PS4 Games Does the PS5 Play?

In the transition from the PS3 to the PS4, many fans were upset at the complete lack of backwards compatibility. Thankfully, Sony took that feedback loud and clear and made sure the PS5 is able to play PS4 games with little to no trouble. For most PS4 games, their disc can be entered or the application can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store, and they will work as expected. However, a select few PS4 games do not work on the PS5. Here’s every PS4 game you cannot play on PS5 using backwards compatibility:

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

Just Deal With It!

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

In the PS4 generation, Sony also put quite some effort into the Virtual Reality sector of gaming. These PS4 games for PSVR1 can be played on PS5, but only with the original PSVR hardware. PSVR 2 cannot play any of the original PSVR titles designed for the PS4. For the PSVR headset to work on PS5, PlayStation users will need to buy a PlayStation Camera adaptor. While Sony used to give these to players who merely requested one, this service ended on November 26th, 2024. However, this adaptor may be found for sale on third-party sellers like Amazon.

Can You Play PS1, PS2, and PS3 Games on PS5?

Fans looking to dive further into the back catalog of PlayStation games are going to find mixed results. The short answer is, no; the PS5 does not offer full backwards compatibility with PS1, PS2, and PS3 titles. These three generations are mostly incompatible with the PS5 for a variety of reasons. The first is simply licensing issues. Some games from these older generations have long had their licenses expire, be it for licensed music or the IP themselves.

The other reason is that the PS5 doesn’t have the technology to run games from PS1, PS2, and PS3 on their discs. However, some PS1, PS2, and even PSP games are able to be played natively on the PS5 as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog, or purchased on their own.

PS3 titles are not available to play natively on the PS5. In the PS3 generation, Sony invested heavily in a unique Cell Processor. Unfortunately, the technology was hard to develop, so Sony moved away from it with the PS4 and PS5. However, you can stream many PS3 titles on PS5 in the PlayStation Plus Premium with cloud gaming.

And that’s everything to know about backwards compatibility on the PS5.

