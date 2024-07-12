Pseudo Harem keyart from Crunchyroll
Pseudo Harem Episode Release Dates & Time

Here are the important dates.
Pseudo Harem is one of the most popular Slice of Life anime of the season and for good reason. This story is a blast, and so you don’t miss out as it unfolds on screen, here’s a look at the release dates and times for each episode.

When Does Pseudo Harem Release?

Rin staring at Eiji sleeping in Pseudo Harem anime

The first episode of Pseudo Harem aired on July 4, 2024, and new episodes are set to arrive each week until its run concludes.

Pseudo Harem will run for 12 episodes with its first season, so that means there will be 12 weeks of new content to enjoy. Here’s a look at the date that each of these episodes is set to arrive.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 4
Episode 2July 11
Episode 3July 18
Episode 4July 25
Episode 5Aug. 1
Episode 6Aug. 8
Episode 7Aug. 15
Episode 8Aug. 22
Episode 9Aug. 29
Episode 10Sept. 5
Episode 11Sept. 12
Episode 12Sept. 19

Should there be any delays then you can rest assured knowing that this table will be updated. Feel free to check back at a later date so you can stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Pseudo Harem Release?

Episodes of Pseudo Harem air in Japan at 1:30 am JST on Fridays, meaning that they will land on Crunchyroll at 9:30 am PT on Thursdays. 

Fortunately, these debuts being so close means that there won’t be much time for spoilers to cause issues before you have the opportunity to see new episodes. If you happen to miss an episode you can always watch it back after the fact on Crunchyroll.

There’s plenty of great new anime currently airing so we suggest trying something new, and here are our top suggestions for the Summer 2024 season.

