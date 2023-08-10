Quake 2 Remaster Bundles in Quake 64 and New Content from Wolfenstein Dev, Out Now

Rumors regarding the existence of a Quake 2 remaster have been proven true, as an upgraded version of id Software’s first-person shooter sequel is now available for players on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S as well as Game Pass. Bethesda’s surprise release arrives as part of QuakeCon 2023, giving players flashbacks to when the Quake remaster surprise launched in 2021. Just like the original’s rerelease, this new version of the sequel gives players access to The Reckoning and Ground Zero mission packs, while adding in a new expansion from Wolfenstein developer MachineGames called Call of the Machine. Players can download the Quake 2 remaster on their preferred platform for $9.99.

“A brand-new Quake 2 experience from MachineGames consisting of 28 campaign levels and one multiplayer deathmatch map,” the game’s Steam page says when describing Call of the Machine. “In the depths of Strogg space lies the Machine, a singularity capable of collapsing the fabric of reality. Fight across time and space to find the Strogg-Maker, destroy it, and change the destiny of man and machine.”

Additionally, players who pick up this enhanced version of Quake 2 gain access to Quake 64 at no extra charge. Cross-play for local and online multiplayer is also supported across every platform, with PlayStation and Switch players able to take advantage of motion controls. Of course, the Quake 2 remaster has improved visuals across the board, including 4K and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, cleaner enemy animations, improved enemy AI, and more. You can see the trailer for today’s surprise remaster below.

For more on the Quake 2 remaster and QuakeCon 2023, be sure to stay tuned for updates.