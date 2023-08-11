Quake 2 Remaster Has Chaotic 8-Player Split-Screen on Xbox/PC

The Quake 2 remaster was announced at QuakeCon 2023. The gaming public pretended to be shocked. It is a hefty remaster, packing together a new expansion called Call of the Machine, crossplay with other consoles, and much more, for the low price of $9.99. However, one thing not mentioned but is undoubtedly real is the addition of an 8-player split-screen local multiplayer mode for the Quake 2 remaster. It is exclusive to the Xbox Series S | X and PC versions.

This news was revealed via Pure Xbox. An Xbox fan named Bede x uploaded footage of the mode, which you can watch here. It looks like it runs pretty smoothly, but then again, Bede x is the only one playing. Still, it’s an impressive technical feat.

Even with a big television, though, I bet it is hard to follow an 8-player match. I can barely keep track of an 8-player Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game on one screen, and my setup is pretty decent! Regardless, we have come a long way since the 4-player split-screen of GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64. And now that you can have twice as many friends in a single room with Quake 2, the potential for real-life fisticuffs increases tenfold!