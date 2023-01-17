Konami seems to be in a bit of a resurgence. The company had a dedicated stream where it announced a remake of Silent Hill 2, plus new titles in the series, and it intends go even further. But what about its other franchises, like Metal Gear Solid? According to Raiden voice actor Quinton Flynn for the Metal Gear Solid franchise, announcements for the series will be revealed soon.

This news came about due to a comment on a video of Flynn’s where he advertised his Cameo page. A fan brought up the fact Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is celebrating its 10th anniversary next month. This led to the following exchange:

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉 — Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

It’s interesting to note Flynn mentioned “things to be announced.” Are multiple Metal Gear Solid game announcements on the way from Konami?

While I do think PlatinumGames, developer of Metal Gear Rising, is too busy with Bayonetta Origins to focus on a sequel to Revengeance, a port of the original title is not out of the question. There is also the report about a potential Metal Gear Solid 3 remake from developer Virtuos (in addition to buzz about potential Metal Gear Solid series remasters). I’m betting these two games would be highly likely to be part of any reveals from Konami.

If Flynn’s tweet is accurate, we won’t have to wait long until we hear about any Metal Gear Solid port or remake announcements. Exciting news, to be sure, though I do miss the days when Konami itself developed video games.