Introduced in Fire Emblem Awakening, romance and your playable character being able to marry one of the other NPCs in your party has become a series staple, and while Fire Emblem Engage may not be quite as romantic as past entries, it still gives players the opportunity to grab that coveted S rank with a majority of characters. This guide will outline all the steps you need to take to romance your Fire Emblem Engage favorites.

Making Romance Happen for the Main Character Is Straightforward in Fire Emblem Engage

Like in past games, the first step towards developing a romance between your character and a unit in your army is to have them fight alongside each other on the battlefield. When two characters are next to each other on the vertical or horizontal axis, any time you encounter an enemy and defend or attack successfully without dying, you will gain relationship XP, which is signified by a small heart that flashes above each character.

It’s possible to continue to cultivate your support rank with your in-game crush off of the battlefield as well. In the Somniel you have the options to chat with, cook with, or even spar against characters to build relationship XP.

There are four levels to support, including C, B, A, and S ranks, each with a specific cutscene of dialogue with Alear and the character. Ranks C through A aren’t romantic though, with S rank being the only stage where some romance happens in Fire Emblem Engage.

You can achieve rank S with another character only after chapter 23 in the game — and only if you give that character your one and only Pact Ring. And even while rank S will likely have some cute “we’ll be friends forever” or some light flirtation, it is considerably more platonic, with no marital commitments or admissions of love in the cutscene.

The one major positive change to Fire Emblem Engage’s S-rank system is that you can give a Pact Ring to any available party member, regardless of your or their gender. While you can give a Pact Ring to anyone, only a few characters are considered “romances.” The full list of party members you can achieve romances with includes the following:

Alfred

Bunet

Chloe

Citrinne

Goldmary

Diamant

Ivy

Jade

Kagetsu

Lapis

Louis

Mauvier

Merrin

Panette

Seadall

While you can only choose one to get to S-rank support with, you can reach rank A with all characters for more insight into their friendship with Alear.

While not as romantic as in the past (which puts it in good company with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes), there are still plenty of characters to find unspoken love within the game. So that concludes our guide for how to romance characters in Fire Emblem Engage. But if you’re wondering how old all of these characters are in the first place, we’ve got you covered with all their ages.