Severance Season 1 & 2 Free Live Streams: Where To Watch Ben Stiller Sci-Fi Show

Severance season 2 just premiered on January 17, and we have everything you need to know about where and when to watch the sci-fi thriller.

The show, which saw Ben Stiller serve as an executive producer as well as a prominent director of episodes in the first two seasons, originally aired on February 18, 2022, and it’s now back for a second season.

Season 2 will dive deeper into the life of Mark Scout and the rest of the employees at Lumon Industries, who signed a severance deal with the corporation where they had to undergo an invasive surgery to separate their non-work memories from their work memories.

For those of you who already watched Episode 1 from Season 2, it may be interesting to know that one moment from the premiere took over five months to shoot. During an episode of The Severance Podcast With Ben Stiller and Adam Scott, the director and actor go into detail about Scotts’ running scene.

“We shot those 10 different pieces over a period of five months. Each one had a different need in terms of what had to be done with the set,” Scott said. Stiller chimed in, adding, “So there was one where we had to do it completely with green screen and have you on a treadmill and have a motion control camera. There was one where we had to pull one of the walls out, and we were using this machine called a Bolt arm, that’s a motion-controlled robot arm with the cameras on.”

Scott quipped that he should have trained for the running scene, noting, “Of course, I should have trained. You know what? The training was doing it. I got into good shape from doing all of this running.”

If you’re curious about what Scott was running for in the scene mentioned above, I guess you’ll just have to tune into the show!

Where To Watch Severance Season 1 and 2

Fans can stream Severance season 1 and 2 on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. Both streaming platforms offer a free trial to new subscribers.

When Will New Episodes of Severance Season 2 air?

New episodes of Severance season 2 will be released on Fridays at 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT. Season 2 of Severance will consist of 10 episodes. See below for the full schedule of when episodes will drop.

Episode 1: January 17

Episode 2: January 24

Episode 3: January 31

Episode 4: February 7

Episode 5: February 14

Episode 6: February 21

Episode 7: February 28

Episode 8: March 7

Episode 9: March 14

Episode 10: March 21

Severance cast

Adam Scott – Mark

Britt Lower – Helly

Patricia Arquette – Harmony Cobel

Dichen Lachman – Signorina Casey

John Turturro – Irving

Zach Cherry – Dylan

Christopher Walken – Burt Goodman

Tramell Tillman – Milchick

Sydney Cole Alexander – Natalie

Jen Tullock – Devon

