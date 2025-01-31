Severance Season 2: What Do Mr. Milchick’s Paintings Mean in Episode 3?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Severance Season 2, Episode 3, “Who Is Alive?”.

Severance‘s latest episode, “Who Is Alive?”, sees Mr. Milchick gifted a series of strange paintings by Lumon Industries’ board. So, what do the paintings mean in Severance Season 2, Episode 3, and why is Milchick seemingly disturbed by them?

Mr. Milchick’s Paintings in Severance Season 2, Episode 3, Explained

Early in Severance Season 2, Episode 3, “Who Is Alive?”, Mr. Milchick arrives in his office to find Natalie, the Lumon board’s PR go-between, waiting for him. A typically awkward board-centric exchange follows, during which Natalie (on the board’s behalf) congratulations Milchick on his recent promotion to manager. So far, so normal – or as normal as possible on the severed floor, at least.

But then things get weird. Natalie presents Milchick with a gift from the board designed to make him “feel connected to Lumon’s history”: a set of paintings depicting key moments in the life of Lumon founder Kier Eagan. What’s strange about these works of art is that they’ve been “recanonicalized,” which is the board’s term for replacing Eagan’s likeness with Milchick’s own!

Why Is Milchick Disturbed By the Paintings in Episode 3?

Understandably, Milchick is taken aback. In his response to Natalie/the board, he expresses gratitude for the paintings. He even describes seeing himself inserted into the so-called Kier Cycle as “meaningful.” Yet Milchick’s stilted delivery and muted tone suggest he’s actually not that thrilled with this promotion perk. So, why is that?

The most likely reason is that Milchick considers the idea of him – a Black man – reimagined as a white historical figure like Eagan distasteful, even offensive. It’s a tone-deaf move on the board’s part, and Milchick seemingly picks up on that. After all, as a non-severed employee, he’s no doubt acutely aware of the racial politics at play outside Lumon’s walls.

Severance Season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping Fridays.

